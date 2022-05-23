Eighty years young, 2,120 marathons, 34 years running — so reads the bio box of Californian Jim Simpson. When I arrived at Welles Park in Breckenridge, Minnesota, Friday, May 20, marathon runners left and right pointed to Simpson and urged me to interview him. It was a sunny 47 degrees, as the elder athlete walked briskly with a hot dog in hand, bundled up for the 26-mile trek.
“He’s a legend,” one said. “Way to go, Jim! You’re interviewing the right guy,” another said while jogging past on the banks of the Red River as we crossed into Wahpeton.
Jim doesn’t take medication, he’s never had surgery and the last time he remembers being sick was a mild flu 12 years ago. He joined a large collection of runners participating in the Mainly Marathons 10-year anniversary.
“Once in a blue moon I might get sick. I don’t have headaches, no stomach problems, no issues. I’m fortunate to be in very good health at this age,” Simpson said. “I have a high-carb, low-fat diet, kinda the opposite of most people. For breakfast, I have either Wheaties, shredded wheat or oatmeal.”
Simpson’s breakfast of champions has allowed him to rise with the sun since his first marathon in Los Angeles, California, in 1988. By 1998, Simpson had 100 races under his belt, and he was just getting started.
“I’d always planned on retiring early, but I never thought about what I was gonna do. I started a little fitness program where I ran three miles, three days a week. It took me 10 years to do my first 100 marathons. Now, I run 100 a year, so that first 10 years was kind of a waste of time,” Simpson joked.
Friday, he laced up his shoes for his 50th marathon of 2022, moving closer to his goal of 140 for the year. Age hasn’t stripped Simpson of his stride. The 80-year-old finished his fastest marathon of 2022 in 05:42:00.
Simpson grew up in Georgia, dropping out of high school and joining the U.S. Navy one day after turning 17. He went on to work in plastic injection molding. Much like his running career, Simpson excelled in life by asserting himself and putting one foot in front of the other, not always following the beaten path. He retired at 43 and hit the ground running.
“I can’t spell, but I can put you in a new toilet or fix your washing machine, anything like that,” Simpson said. “I just live a pretty simple life. I have hundreds of friends, because this is like a second family out here. I get to see a lot of parts of the United States that most people don’t get to see.”
Marathon events don’t typically travel to Breckenridge-Wahpeton, but Simpson was pleased to participate in the lesser-known community which features cities on each side of the Minnesota-North Dakota border.
“It’s a great place here. You’ve got a great bike path. It may be a small little town, but it has a lot to offer,” Simpson said. “Most people don’t get a chance to see a lot of these places that are off the main path. I travel around in my little Ford F-150 with my camper on it. My girlfriend and I travel from one marathon series to the next. We live all around the United States at Walmarts, occasional truck stops, things like that.”
Friday’s nippy spring weather was nothing compared to the extremes Simpson has experienced throughout his storied career.
“We have run in everything. My coldest marathon was seven degrees, and my hottest one was 114,” he said.
Another interesting runner was Frank Fumich of Arlington, Virginia, who’s closing in on his goal of running one marathon in all 50 states. Problems at the airport in Arizona prevented Breckenridge-Wahpeton from being the final check mark on his list.
“I was supposed to run Idaho previously, but I flew to Phoenix and my connection was canceled. It was the last one of the day,” Fumich said. “Today should’ve been my 50th state. I planned to finish here, but Idaho eluded me, so I’ll have to find another one and go back.”
Fumich plans to hang it up, for the most part, after completing his country-wide journey.
“This is my 49th state. One more to go and that kind of completes my quest. I’ll probably run some more local ones, but lots of people run them over and over and that’s not really my thing. I ran five this week and I’ve probably ran 10 this year,” Fumich said.
He was impressed by the Mainly Marathon veterans, hardcore to the marathon mission.
“As far as this group is concerned, it’s quite an eclectic and eccentric group. Lots of people think I’m extreme, but I’m a little more spread out. If you look at Jim (Simpson), he’s one of the eccentric guys who is probably gonna keep doing them until they drop over dead,” Fumich said.
Fumich is accustomed to the spotlight, with nearly 30,000 followers on Facebook alone, and a history of running on the big stage. Friday, he was able to experience “Minnesota Nice” and the morning dew of two local parks, Welles and Chahinkapa.
“It was a great race and I certainly enjoyed myself here, everyone was super friendly,” Fumich said. “This is kind of a small town America race, as small as it gets. I’ve done races from the New York Marathon all the way down to this. Total opposite ends of the spectrum.”
The marathon took place both Thursday and Friday, on a 14-lap route which began near Chahinkapa Zoo and finished in Welles Park. The elevation gain per lap was an estimated 20 feet.
