Thirty-seven total wins, a Class A State Championship and a competitive showing at the Central Plains Division II Regional Tournament in Waupun, Wisconsin on Aug. 6-9 — that’s how the 2021 baseball season went for Wahpeton Post 20. Despite two heartbreaking defeats at Central Plains, head coach Chris Kappes and crew proved they will remain a threat in the coming seasons.
Seemingly every close game went Wahpeton’s way down the stretch — not in Waupun. Game one in Wisconsin saw Post 20 lose a sixth-inning lead, falling with the rain in an 8-5 loss to Antigo. They came back bright and early at 9 a.m. the next day to defeat LaCrescent, 9-1, behind 13 hits and an eight-strikeout outing from Ethan Manock. Wahpeton’s final game of the tournament resulted in a 6-5 loss to Viroqua in the eighth inning. Post 20’s true finale scheduled for Monday was cancelled due to rain, resulting in a 1-2 record at the tournament.
“There was no question we could compete with any team there,” Kappes said. “We were up in the sixth inning when a rain delay hit and kind of took our momentum away in the first game. When we gave up the go-ahead run in our last game, Viroqua had the bases loaded with two outs and a full count. We had to attack the batter. We set up right down the middle (of the plate) and appeared to hit the mitt but it was ball four.”
At one point in the tourney, Isaac Loosmore took ball four, but was denied a walk to first. The online broadcasts, radio feeds and official scorekeepers had four balls, but the officiating crew did not. It was a turning of the tide for a Wahpeton group that had been favored by the baseball gods all postseason. Wahpeton averaged 14 pitches per inning throughout the season. That number climbed to 23 in the tournament. Getting pinched by a tight strike zone is part of the game, and Kappes reminded his team that they must be more consistent with run production to solidify victories.
“We have to control what we can control,” Kappes said. “We have to score throughout the game once we get an opponent down and continue to put runs on the board. There’s been many times where we have that big inning and put up zeros for several (innings) after.”
Manock and Caden Kappes were named to the all-tournament team. Both players hit north of .400 across three games, Kappes recorded a perfect fielding percentage at shortstop and Manock notched Wahpeton’s one win on the mound. Manock also won the tournament’s Home Run Derby on opening night with five bombs in the finals.
Hunter Wamre led Wahpeton with a .429 average, .556 on-base percentage and four runs batted in during the final three games of his legion career. Jackson Fliflet rounded out Wahpeton’s batting leaders, tallying four hits and a .400 average.
“We had two guys named to the tournament team and Hunter could have easily been a third one on that list,” Coach Kappes said. “He had a good tournament, as we needed him to. He’s one of our few veteran leaders and came up with a couple big hits.”
While Wahpeton fell short at Central Plains, they raised the bar with a dominant statistical season and a knack for pulling out close games, winning 15 contests decided by three runs or less. On the other hand, Wahpeton frequently bulldozed opponents, scoring at least 10 runs in 15 of its wins. The state champs showed they can hang when the going gets tough, or simply blow your team out when playing at their highest level.
Fliflet was named to the Dakota-Minnesota Class of 2023 Scout Team after posting a .364/.447/.535 slash line across 152 plate appearances this summer. Playing arguably the toughest position on the diamond, the sophomore catcher committed just five errors on 280 total chances, good for a .982 fielding percentage.
In Fliflet’s second full season behind the dish, he caught 15 runners stealing on 39 attempts for an elite 39 percent rate.
“He was kind of our backup catcher at the 14-year-old level, then we turned to him at the Babe Ruth World Series because of his arm strength,” Coach Kappes said. “I think there were 10 guys caught stealing in the World Series and Jackson was 4-for-4 throwing runners out, so he led that World Series. He has a ton of potential.”
Caden Kappes was equally impressive defensively. The star shortstop fielded at a .924 clip and turned 11 double plays. He led Wahpeton with 65 assists, 20 more than the next closest player. Loosmore was perfect on 43 chances in the outfield. On Wahpeton’s 1,126 fielding opportunities, they committed 69 errors. Impressive execution from a handful of budding young stars in their first taste of legion baseball.
“Caden is a good shortstop. He’s got quick hands, great range and a strong arm. He’s what you look for at the position,” Coach Kappes said. “If it was up to him, he’d take all 21 ground balls every game.”
More important than the gaudy numbers, this group showed a mature sense of composure. No moment was too big and no loss could sink them. Wahpeton’s ship took on water many times, but the depth of the crew was able to keep them sailing — all the way to a state title. The incoming juniors have now won state titles three consecutive seasons and appear to be the team to beat ahead of the 2022 summer slate.
Of pitchers who logged a minimum of 20 innings, six of them posted an earned run average under 3.00. While Wahpeton’s WHIP wasn't great at 1.41, it showed the staff’s ability to constantly work out of jams. In the state championship, Wamre did so twice with the bases loaded. During the Independence Day Classic, Manock weathered a late barrage by Breckenridge to lock down the save. Caden Kappes, Hockert and Loosmore all became dual threats as starters and relievers. Jayden King was undefeated on the hill at 5-0.
Wamre and Loosmore will return to NDSCS for a second collegiate season, where Chris Kappes will coach them once again as the Wildcats’ frontman. Wamre led post 20 with 54 innings pitched, starting 11 games and earning the state championship win. Loosmore’s pop showed up as the regular season stretched into playoffs. He led the squad with 19 extra-base hits.
“My goal is to win more games at NDSCS than we did last year,” Loosmore said following the state championship game. “I’ll probably be pitching quite a bit more than I did last year, so that’s something I’m excited to work on.”
NDSCS went 5-28 in its first season as a program. They were long delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but if local talent between Breckenridge Post 53 and Wahpeton (60-15 combined record) is any indication, Coach Kappes will have plenty of players to recruit.
“There’s some good baseball players that come out of our own backyard — good programs, great players and great athletes,” Coach Kappes said. “They’re all three or four-sport athletes. You can work with well-rounded athletes because typically they’re wanting to work and wanting to get better. If you put a circle around Breckenridge/Wahpeton in a 150-mile radius, there’s numerous good baseball programs.”
For those who followed the path to Central Plains for Wahpeton this summer, it’s clear that rural North Dakota’s baseball title town is making another run at building a dynasty.
