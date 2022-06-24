The Breckenridge Bucks celebrate Wednesday, June 22, after defeating the Hawley Hawks by a score of 5-4 at Cowboy Field in Breckenridge, Minn. Pictured from left: Sam Ovsak, Jace Hegge, Hunter Wamre, Westley Johnson, Jack Hiedeman and Jonah Friederichs.
Courtesy Carol Colby
Brayden Wahl throws up some antlers after hitting a single in Tuesday’s thriller.
Courtesy Carol Colby
Jace Hegge has made some tough plays despite the legendary lip in front of third base at Cowboy Field.
The Breckenridge Bucks escaped with a 5-4 home win over the Hawley Hawks on Wednesday, June 22, when Jared Aamold singled on a 3-1 count in the eighth inning, driving in Westley Johnson for the go-ahead run.
Johnson (4-0) earned the win, surrendering two earned runs and striking out eight batters across six innings. Hunter Wamre recorded the final nine outs for his first save of the season, doing so in shutout fashion to help Breckenridge improve its record to 7-2.
Jace Hegge was the x-factor at the plate for Breckenridge, delivering two hits from the No. 8 spot in the batting order. Hegge has now reached base seven times in three games, while serving as a safety net with his solid glove at the hot corner.
Brayden Wahl was the only other Buck with two hits, running his season average to .370. Cooper Yaggie, Erik Hiedeman and Aamold all had one hit. Breckenridge walked seven times and did not steal a base, faltering on two occasions with Hiedeman getting thrown out and Cameron Nieto being picked off at first base.
Breckenridge’s .290 batting average doesn’t pop off the page, but a respectable 49:62 walk-to-strikeout ratio has led to a .422 on-base percentage. That clip provides enough runs to support the Bucks’ three-headed monster of pitchers — Johnson, Wamre and Mitch Porter.
The trio of Twin Town arms has accounted for 67 of 69 innings pitched. The starters own a sparkly 1.75 earned run average, striking out 85 batters to 24 walks with contrasting styles on the hill.
Breckenridge heads to Dent on Saturday, June 25, for a Countryside League doubleheader starting at 6 p.m.
