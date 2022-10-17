CROOKSTON, Minn. — The University of Minnesota Crookston hockey team picked up a goal in the third minute of the third period from Tyler Zahradka (Jr., F, Grand Forks, N.D.) to defeat the University of Jamestown 3-2 Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Crookston Sports Center. The Golden Eagles swept the Jimmies to open the 2022-23 campaign.
The Golden Eagles are 6-3 against Jamestown, in what has become a major rivalry for the program since returning to the ice at the ACHA level in January of 2021. The two teams have played 10 games since January 2021. The Jimmies joined the WCCHA in 2022 and are now conference rivals of the Golden Eagles. Minnesota Crookston opens the season with a 2-0-0 (2-0-0 WCCHA) mark. Jamestown drops to 2-3-1 (2-3-1 WCCHA).
Jamestown commenced the scoring in the 17th minute of the first period when Joshua Bishop put away a power-play goal off a Pierce Martin assist. Just over a minute later, UMN Crookston struck gold as Dylan Neubauer (So., F, Thompson, N.D.) scored his second goal of the season, on a putback of a Jake Huska (Jr., D, Snow Lake, Manitoba) off a Logan Syrup (So., F, Park River, N.D.) assist.
The Golden Eagles took the lead 2-1 when Jackson Fuller (So., F, Minneapolis, Minn.) scored his second goal of the season. This one came off a Zach Larson (Jr., F, Grand Forks, N.D.) helper. The Jimmies evened the scales 2-2 in the 14th minute of the second stanza when Christian Jarmusz scored off assists from Martin and Braxton Neas.
UMN Crookston had the deciding goal when Zahradka added his third tally of the season. Huska passed him the puck off a face-off won by Zahradka.
Huska led the team with two points off two assists. Jared Aamold (So., G, Breckenridge, Minn.) had a great debut in between the pipes. Aamold notched 38 saves, allowing just two goals.
Martin paced Jamestown with two assists. Jordan Lott allowed two goals for the Jimmies, picking up 35 saves.
The Golden Eagles hit the road for a nearby opponent next weekend as they take on the University of North Dakota ACHA squad at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at ICON Sports Center.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.