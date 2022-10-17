Aamold shines with 38 saves in 3-2 UMC win
Pictured from left: Former B-W Blades teammates Hunter Wamre, Jared Aamold and Jase Jensen.

 Courtesy Lisa Marie Kunkel

Aamold and teammate Jackson Fuller discuss the Golden Eagles' 3-2 victory over Jamestown. 

CROOKSTON, Minn. — The University of Minnesota Crookston hockey team picked up a goal in the third minute of the third period from Tyler Zahradka (Jr., F, Grand Forks, N.D.) to defeat the University of Jamestown 3-2 Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Crookston Sports Center. The Golden Eagles swept the Jimmies to open the 2022-23 campaign.

The Golden Eagles are 6-3 against Jamestown, in what has become a major rivalry for the program since returning to the ice at the ACHA level in January of 2021. The two teams have played 10 games since January 2021. The Jimmies joined the WCCHA in 2022 and are now conference rivals of the Golden Eagles. Minnesota Crookston opens the season with a 2-0-0 (2-0-0 WCCHA) mark. Jamestown drops to 2-3-1 (2-3-1 WCCHA).



