The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s hockey team is off to a 6-0 start and Jared Aamold’s play in net is a big reason why. Aamold, a former Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades goalie and a first baseman/catcher for the Breckenridge Bucks, has logged 180 minutes between the pipes during the Golden Eagles’ unbeaten streak.

Aamold stars in net for 6-0 Golden Eagles

Jared Aamold proudly rocks the University of Minnesota Crookston Player of the Game Chain after holding Bethel to a single goal Saturday, Nov. 5 in Blaine, Minn.

Aamold is 2-0 to begin his sophomore season, stopping 70 of 74 shots for a .946 save percentage. He’s allowed just 1.33 goals against across three starts.



