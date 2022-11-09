Aamold stars in net for 6-0 Golden Eagles

The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s hockey team is off to a 6-0 start and Jared Aamold’s play in net is a big reason why. Aamold, a former Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades goalie and a first baseman/catcher for the Breckenridge Bucks, has logged 180 minutes between the pipes during the Golden Eagles’ unbeaten streak.
Aamold is 2-0 to begin his sophomore season, stopping 70 of 74 shots for a .946 save percentage. He’s allowed just 1.33 goals against across three starts.
In his latest start, the former Blades standout earned the victory in a 7-1 Crookston drubbing of Bethel University on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Golden Eagles swept Bethel that weekend, outscoring the Royals 19-3 on the road.
Crookston has scored six or more goals four times this season. With Aamold turning shots away via his strong play in the net, they’ve hardly been tested. The Eagles’ closest contests include a 3-2 win over Jamestown and a 4-1 victory vs. University of North Dakota’s ACHA team.
Aamold was a beast on the offensive and defensive line for the 2020 Breckenridge Cowboys football team that won a section championship. He contributed home run power to the Breckenridge Post 53 American Legion Baseball program and caught the attention of college hockey scouts by shining as a goalie for the B-W Blades.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.