KINDRED, N.D. — There’s an old saying in pretty much every sport — “It’s hard to beat a team three times.”

In Wahpeton’s case, they had to beat the West Fargo Vets for a fourth time if they hoped to advance in the North Dakota Class “A” State Tournament winners bracket. Post 20 got the job done Saturday, July 29, coming from behind to claim an 8-4 victory in the quarterfinal round.

Adversity arrives, Wahpeton answers with 8-4 win over Vets
Jack Rittenour has been Mr. Clutch for Wahpeton Post 20 during its current playoff run. The second baseman delivered a double in the opening round of the state tournament, and scored three times in Saturday's win vs. the West Fargo Vets.

Jayden King (left) is visited on the mound by Wahpeton assistant coach Steve Hockert and catcher Jackson Fliflet during a road game vs. Kindred on July 13. King was mostly dominant across 10 starts this summer, but he also showed an ability to escape jams and pitch deep into the game when he wasn't in top form. 

Caden Kappes (5) and Tori Uhlich (20) form a menacing tandem at the top of Wahpeton's order, combining to steal 79 bases this summer.


