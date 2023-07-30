Adversity arrives, Wahpeton answers with 8-4 win over Vets

Jayden King (left) is visited on the mound by Wahpeton assistant coach Steve Hockert and catcher Jackson Fliflet during a road game vs. Kindred on July 13. King was mostly dominant across 10 starts this summer, but he also showed an ability to escape jams and pitch deep into the game when he wasn't in top form.
Jack Rittenour has been Mr. Clutch for Wahpeton Post 20 during its current playoff run. The second baseman delivered a double in the opening round of the state tournament, and scored three times in Saturday's win vs. the West Fargo Vets.
KINDRED, N.D. — There’s an old saying in pretty much every sport — “It’s hard to beat a team three times.”
In Wahpeton’s case, they had to beat the West Fargo Vets for a fourth time if they hoped to advance in the North Dakota Class “A” State Tournament winners bracket. Post 20 got the job done Saturday, July 29, coming from behind to claim an 8-4 victory in the quarterfinal round.
Post 20 had little trouble dispatching the Vets in three previous meetings, outscoring them 31-3 and shutting them out in the semifinals of the East Region Tournament. The No. 3 seed Vets avoided another runaway loss Saturday by jumping on the No. 1 seed for a 3-0 lead.
A leadoff single by Charlie Leshovsky gave way to RBIs from Wrigley Gunderson and Jack Davies to open the scoring. West Fargo saw five different players record one hit each in the loss.
Wahpeton woke up in the bottom half of the third when Riley Thimjon walked and Jack Rittenour singled to put cleats on the bases. Leadoff man Caden Kappes plated both runners with a double to right field and Tori Uhlich followed up with a single of his own. Wahpeton left two men on base, but managed to slice the Vets' lead to one run.
Rittenour has displayed a penchant for timely hitting in the playoffs. Wahpeton’s No. 9 batter continued that trend with a leadoff single in the fifth, before advancing to third base on an error and a passed ball. Uhlich singled to the opposite field to score Rittenour and tie the game at 3-3.
The Vets caught Uhlich stealing for just the fifth time in 49 tries, putting two outs on the board as Jackson Fliflet stepped to the plate. Fliflet adjusted his power approach and poked a single to left, bringing up Wahpeton’s cleanup hitter Jayden King.
Post 20 head coach Chris Kappes had words with King after he struck out and grounded out earlier in the contest. Like all great competitors, King used constructive criticism as fuel to the fire. The 6-foot-5 slugger put a charge into the first pitch he saw, drilling the baseball off the wall in left center to give Wahpeton a 4-3 lead, it’s first of the ballgame.
King returned to the mound in the sixth and surrendered a homer to Gunderson which tied the game. Wahpeton’s dominant lefty didn’t have his best stuff, but he once again gave Post 20 enough juice to earn the win. King completed six innings on 98 pitches, allowing four earned runs on five hits and two walks. Six strikeouts on the day gave King 78 for the season. The resilient two-way effort earned him Player of the Game honors.
King reached his pitch limit for the tournament. The junior ends his season on the mound with an 8-0 record, posting an impressive 1.71 ERA across 53 innings.
Wahpeton put the game on ice in the bottom of the sixth, breaking the tie for good with four runs in a calculated inning at the plate. Caden Hockert walked, Riley Thimjon singled and Rittenour was beaned. Kappes walked on four pitches to push across the go-ahead run. Back-to-back squeeze bunts by Uhlich and Fliflet gave Wahpeton an 8-4 lead.
Down to their final three outs, West Fargo couldn’t reclaim its early-game magic against Kappes, Wahpeton’s trusted closer. The righty sandwiched a strikeout between a groundout and a flyout to end the game.
Post 20 was led offensively by Rittenour (2-for-3, 3 R), Uhlich (2-for-4, 3 RBIs), Fliflet (2-for-3, RBI), Kappes (1-for-4, R, 3 RBIs), Thimjon (1-for-2, 2 R) and King (1-for-4, RBI). Skyler Bladow scored once as a courtesy runner.
Owen Haugen was the Vets pitcher of record, completing 5.1 innings on 90 pitches. Haugen surrendered eight earned runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out five. The Vets committed two errors, while Post 20 did not have a miscue in the field.
Wahpeton improved to 33-4 overall and 2-0 in the tournament. Post 20 plays No. 4 seed Kindred at 5 p.m. Sunday. The game is expected to draw a sizable crowd with Kindred hosting the tournament and Wahpeton bringing a big fan base.