Ain’t no mountain high enough, ain’t no valley low enough to keep Wahpeton from reaching the Eastern Dakota Conference quarterfinals. The No. 10 seed Valley City Hi-Liners witnessed that first hand Saturday, Feb. 26 when the No. 7 seed Lady Huskies defended their home court with a 75-67 victory in the EDC play-in game. Freshman forward Scout Woods had a night to remember, treating the home crowd to a 30-point, 13-rebound performance.
Woods scored 16 in the first half and kept the Valley City coaching staff scratching their heads down the stretch with her ability to score from all corners of the court. She was clearly the fastest, strongest and most determined player for all 36 minutes. After connecting on her first 3-pointer of the season last game, Woods made two more vs. Valley City.
“A lot of teams key in on Scout and try to take her away. Today, I think she finally figured out that when she really wants to get going, she can get going,” Wahpeton Head Coach Brian Watson said. “There was a play late in the game where she got the ball and went full court. It just looked like, ‘I’m gonna go, and if somebody gets in my way, I don’t care, I’m gonna score because we need a bucket’.”
Wahpeton held a comfortable 10-point lead six minutes into the second half. Valley City began to melt through the Huskies’ full-court press like a knife through butter, piling on easy layups to steal the lead at 54-53 with nine minutes remaining. The Hi-Liners held a four-point lead off and on down the stretch.
“We need to tweak the press a little bit, we give up too many layups in it sometimes. That’s kind of what it is, it’s risk/reward,” Watson said. “You can go after it hard and see if you can turn them over. We’re not always trying to get a steal, we want to rush them into a bad shot and get the rebound. There were a couple times where we forced them into a bad shot but we didn’t get the rebound on the back side.”
Wahpeton worked its way back to a 63-61 lead with 3:30 on the clock. In a wild turn of events, a 10-0 run sparked by a coast-to-coast Woods layup and capped off by a Lidia Motl reverse layup, put the game out of reach and sent the Wahpeton faithful into a frenzy.
“Our defense turned it up at the end. We got a couple turnovers and we were able to put them back in,” Watson said. “I would’ve liked to keep that pressure up the entire game, but we were able to come back to it, put our heads down and cut into that lead they had. The girls dug down deep when we fell behind.”
Before all the fireworks, it was Aiyana “Heat Check” Allard who staked Wahpeton to a 22-8 lead. The senior drilled two 3-pointers during the game’s opening possessions. Allard’s 10-point outing couldn’t have come at a better time. The senior hadn’t reached double figures since Jan. 22, a 10-game stretch. She turned the burner back on Saturday and lived up to her nickname.
“She’s been a little frustrated, looking for her shot to fall. She has to understand that teams know what you do and they try to take that away. Tonight, she missed her first shot, then she made her second and I thought she’d maybe make a couple more, which she did,” Watson said. “Not only that, she had a couple really good steals. She’s not the quickest player, but she put herself in the right position within our traps, within our zone to get her hands on some steals and cause some jump balls.”
Emma Bontjes did the dirty work for Wahpeton, diving on the floor for several loose balls and finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds to record her second double-double of the season. The 5’5” Motl scratched and clawed her way to 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals while running the point. Taya Lunneborg (seven points, seven rebounds), McKena Koolmo (seven points) and Amyah Max (three rebounds, three steals) all contributed in the postseason win.
Wahpeton (10-12) advances to face No. 2 seed West Fargo Sheyenne (17-4) Tuesday, March. 1 in West Fargo. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. The Lady Huskies pushed Sheyenne to the brink in a 80-78 road loss to open the season, before falling to the Mustangs 95-76 in Wahpeton in their second meeting. The EDC quarterfinals feature a double-elimination format leading up to state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.