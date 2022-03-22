Airtime for he, but not for she

With the average age of the Wahpeton Lady Huskies basketball team clocking in at 15.5 years old, no parents of current players had the opportunity to watch their child compete at the school’s last North Dakota state tournament appearance in 2017. Enthusiasm was overflowing after Wahpeton dismantled West Fargo for a massive upset in the 2022 state qualifier at the East Region Tournament.
When the program punched its ticket to state, many fans, coaches and parents were appalled that the quarterfinal round of the Class A Tournament in Bismarck had a clear disparity in coverage between the boys and girls bracket. There was television time for he … but not for she.
WDAY Xtra aired the boys games live on television, while viewers had to purchase an online subscription to WDAY Sports+ to watch the girls game. Not a single girls basketball game was shown on TV during the opening round of the state tournament. Making matters worse, multiple users reported streaming issues that caused them to miss large chunks of the action.
Wahpeton educator and city councilman David Woods didn’t mince words when it came to the airtime disparity. He was one of many taking to Facebook and Twitter to shed light on the broadcasting gap.
“Sexist and discriminatory. That is the only way to describe what is going on regarding Forum Communications and the North Dakota High School Activities Association’s State Basketball Tournament,” Woods said. “The boys quarterfinals are televised for free and the girls quarterfinals will be streamed for a price. Do you mean to tell me that in 2022 we are still under the guise that male sports sell tickets and women sports do not? Do we still have entities looking to optimize the mighty dollar instead of furthering the sport for both males and females? We still believe that males deserve visibility and females don’t? That is a crying shame.”
While it’s true that the WNBA spotlight pales in comparison to its male counterpart, the revenue gap in professional sports is wide, providing less screen time for women due to the corporate landscape. The WNBA plays 36 regular season games in comparison 82 for the NBA. According to a 2019-20 report by Kennesaw State University student Elle Baker, the NBA rakes in over $8 billion in revenue annually compared to roughly $60 million for the women’s association.
The important point here is that high school sports are not professional sports. This is not some business model that puts men above women and provides more opportunity for one, these are kids. This isn’t a cutthroat industry where filthy rich entities build castles on the backs of elite players. High school basketball players of both genders deserve equal coverage with exposure leading to potential athletic scholarships, recognition and lasting memories. There is no excuse that can convince me WDAY or the NDHSAA was justified in taking that opportunity away from women athletes at the state tournament.
WDAY Sports Director Dom Izzo was the talking head addressing the backlash caused by the television blackout of girls quarterfinal contests. He offered a myriad of explanations on his Twitter account during the tournament.
“We decided in 2017 to then put the boys games on WDAY Xtra and the girls would have their entire games available online. We have done this same strategy for the last five years. While many may not consider (it) ideal, this is the best we can do with the schedule that has been given to us,” Izzo said.
Izzo said, they decided to put the boys games on WDAY Xtra and the girls online. Pushing the girls to a web format while local restaurants turn the television to boys basketball and fill their seats with fans cheering on their schools is a far cry from equality.
Wahpeton Boys Basketball Coach Jeff Ralph shared that sentiment.
“Hey WDAY Sports, Hey NDHSAA, it’s March of 2022. How could anyone think it’s OK to have state boys basketball on free T.V. and charge fans to watch the state girls basketball on a live stream,” Ralph said. “I’ve been to a few Class A boys and girls basketball tournaments over the last 22 years. I’m not saying take away from the boys tournament, I’m saying provide the same coverage. It’s easy to do. They’re choosing not to.”
Ralph included the hashtags #theydeservebetter, #youcanfixit, #itsaboutthekids.
Well, nobody fixed it. WDAY pointed out that contract language with the NDHSAA calls for only games on the “main court” to be televised. Instead of sharing the honors 50/50, none of the girls quarterfinal tilts were played on the main court. Once again, pushing the sport to the backburner. The contract provides equal coverage of the girls and boys semifinal and final rounds of the tournament, a consolation prize for the girls, if you can call it that.
Woods saw an injustice being done to women's sports at the most innocent and developmental stages of competitive athletics. He rightfully raised a finger, hopefully ensuring this never happens again.
“When I set out to talk about the coverage of the NDHSAA state basketball tournament, it was to shed light on the inequality of our female athletes. It was to show that our girls deserve equal footing on whatever venture they choose to pursue,” Woods said. “These athletes have little girls who will one day pick up a basketball because of them, which is a beautiful thing that helps grow the sport. Why would anyone want to stand in the way of that? I feel as though the focus has shifted a little, and I don’t want to lose focus of the seminal point here. Whatever happens for the boys tournament, happens to the girls tournament. Equality.”
In the words of Woods, “Equal airtime for women. Period.”
