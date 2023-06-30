Albertson, Ernst break out to help Post 53 beat Benson-Hancock

Breckenridge Post 53 has climbed back to a respectable record of 7-10 after winning two of three vs. Hawley and Benson-Hancock.
Breckenridge split with Hawley on Tuesday, June 27, winning the opener by a score of 10-7 and dropping the tail end by a final of 12-0. Post 53 rebounded with a solid 10-2 road win at Benson-Hancock on Thursday, June 29, led by a complete-game victory on the hill for Kaleb Albertson.
The righty had a career performance, tossing 104 pitches across seven innings to earn the win. Albertson allowed seven hits and issued three walks while striking out a season-high seven batters. He found the strike zone on 63% of his pitches, firing first-pitch strikes to 18 of the 31 hitters he faced. The promising pitcher didn’t swing a bat in this one, as designated hitter Dallen Ernst occupied his spot in the order, posting a breakout game of his own with a pair of doubles and four RBIs.
Ernst recently resumed hitting on the heels of a shoulder surgery and rehab process stemming from football. The 6-foot-6 basher already has six hits in as many games this summer.
Joey Conzemius tallied two hits vs. Benson-Hancock, while Cam Nieto, Gavin Snyder and Gavin Hoffert recorded one each. Trey Vogelbacher added two RBIs.
Vogelbacher was the winning pitcher earlier in the week, tossing 4.1 innings and holding Hawley to a pair of earned runs. He allowed three hits and five walks while fanning seven. Breckenridge received multi-hit performances from Ernst, Alex Sanchez and Zane Mikkelson. Mark Wermerskirchen and Conzemius added two RBIs.