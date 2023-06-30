Albertson, Ernst break out to help Post 53 beat Benson-Hancock

Kaleb Albertson fires a strike for Breckenridge Post 53.

 Courtesy Lindsay Smith

Breckenridge Post 53 has climbed back to a respectable record of 7-10 after winning two of three vs. Hawley and Benson-Hancock.

Breckenridge split with Hawley on Tuesday, June 27, winning the opener by a score of 10-7 and dropping the tail end by a final of 12-0. Post 53 rebounded with a solid 10-2 road win at Benson-Hancock on Thursday, June 29, led by a complete-game victory on the hill for Kaleb Albertson.



Tags