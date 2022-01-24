The 2022 Breckenridge-Wahpeton Border Battle basketball games took place Saturday, Jan. 22, at Ed Werre Arena on the campus of North Dakota State College of Science. The theme song should’ve been “Who Let the Dogs Out”, because the Wahpeton Huskies were all bark, all bite in a 5-0 showing between freshmen, junior varsity and varsity games.
Girls Basketball - Wahpeton 66, Breckenridge 60 — Final OT
The Breckenridge, Minnesota, Cowgirls jumped out to a 39-30 halftime lead. Johnica Bernotas was key right before the half, grabbing two steals and stepping into a pair of threes. Bernotas finished with eight points and a game-high six steals. While her shots started to rim out in the second half, she played fearlessly and created openings for herself on offense. It was an encouraging development for the skilled youngster.
“With Johnica, we see the skill, we see the ball handling and we see the ability that she has. She’s only an eighth grader, she’s still catching up to the varsity speed,” Cowgirls Head Coach Austin Imdieke said. “She finds the open spot on the court, she doesn’t just stand around and watch. She’s an intelligent player who puts the time in, not just on her own craft, but becoming an educated basketball player by watching women’s college hoops or NBA games — a true hoops fanatic. We always ask the girls, what are you going to do when your shots aren’t falling? Johnica affected the game positively when her shot wasn’t falling.”
Camryn Kaehler posed a major problem for Wahpeton inside, dominating the glass for long stretches in the opening half and finishing the game with 16 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. After missing several games with influenza and a sprained ankle, the senior leader was running on all cylinders.
“When Cam is healthy, that’s about what her averages will be. She’s a player that’s always been passive on offense, but she’s grown into a role where we need her to score in the post,” Imdieke said. “She’s more than capable of knocking down three-pointers as well. We’re seeing her game evolve into its full potential. Cam may not be the most outspoken person, but man does she lead when she’s on the court. When she’s out there it’s a calming presence that’s going to anchor us.”
Imdieke also credited Kelsey Ceroll for her solid minutes on the second unit. Ceroll didn’t pop out in the box score, but she played mistake-free basketball and helped the Cowgirls maintain their early advantage.
Wahpeton closed the gap early in the second half, as Emma Bontjes went to work in the post for six straight points, cutting the Cowgirl lead to four. Bontjes topped her season high of 20 points from her last outing with 21 at NDSCS Saturday.
“In the second half, we felt like we had an advantage in the post with Emma. They were in a little foul trouble, so we just put her down there by herself and let her go to work. We were able to chip away at the lead,” Lady Huskies Head Coach Brian Watson said. “We use her as kind of a punch. Emma comes in off the bench and we can move her around to a lot of different spots. She’s a really versatile player, on the perimeter, on the inside, some defense on the perimeter – the spark we need off the bench.”
The Huskies snatched the lead away when Amyah Max ripped the rock from Abby Johnson’s hands and drilled a three-pointer moments later, giving Wahpeton a 45-44 advantage with 8:33 remaining in the game.
“We need five players and we need our bench,” Watson said. “Amyah is another player who comes in and gives us some good defense. We talked about not giving them any room after they hit five three-pointers in the first half. We played a little bit closer, played with a little more ball pressure. Amyah and Aiyana (Allard) both did a good job of that.”
Parker Yaggie and Johnson answered with dribble drives to the cup, but Wahpeton again took the lead at 49-48 on a three by Bontjes with 5:47 to play. Bontjes and Johnson traded and-ones at the 2:00 mark, before Kaehler tied things at 58-58 with a beautiful step-through layup for what would stand as the last basket in regulation.
Breckenridge had possession with one minute remaining in regulation, when Head Coach Austin Imdieke directed his team to hold for the last shot. That move nearly backfired, when Allard jumped a reversal and stole the basketball. Luckily for Breckenridge, Allard bobbled the ball and lost possession at half court with 10 seconds left, leading to a Carcie Materi three at the buzzer which bounced off the back iron to force overtime. The shot was impressively close to going in, considering Wahpeton flew to the wing to contest Materi’s release and crashed into her on a clean box out.
“I said earlier, it might come down to who has the ball last,” Watson said. “We did what we needed to do in overtime and the second half. Our defense wasn’t very good in the first half, but we made some adjustments and did the little things we needed to do in order to counter their offense and not give them open looks.”
Allard was a pest on defense over the first 36 minutes. Her biggest moment, however, came on a corner three in overtime that gave the Huskies a 61-60 lead with under two minutes on the clock. Allard and Lidia Motl made three of four shots from the foul line in OT during an 8-2 Wahpeton run to put the game on ice.
Wahpeton has shown the ability to erase large deficits this season. While playing from behind is never ideal, Watson will take the tenacity from his team any given night. Defensively, Wahpeton allowed just 21 points in the second half and overtime, a welcoming number after surrendering 95 to West Fargo Sheyenne last time out and 84 to West Fargo two games prior.
“We’ve been able to do that in some of our games, where we’ve been down double-digits or 20 points and get it down to single digits. We weren’t too worried about it. We just felt like making some changes on defense would give us more opportunities to score,” Watson said.
Boys Basketball - Wahpeton 65, Breckenridge 38 — Final
Wahpeton cruised to a 17-7 lead out of the gates, leaving a packed house wondering if Breckenridge would have a counterpunch. The Cowboys bit down on their mouth guards and fought back, trailing 20-18 at the half. Despite getting outscored 45-20 in the second half and losing by 27 points, Breckenridge Head Coach Stevin Lipp echoed the sentiment of the Twin Towns Area that the atmosphere was top notch.
In addition to the athletic displays, the basketball showcase served as a fundraiser for the Klatt family, who lost their home due to a fire right before Christmas.
“It was another fun year of Border Battle hoops across the board,” Lipp said. “The game had a good atmosphere and helped support a good cause. We came out in the first half and played the game we wanted to minus a few unforced errors. Credit Coach Ralph and the Huskies for making adjustments in the second half and finding ways to get their guys opportunities at the rim and free up shooters for threes.”
The tough play of Collin Roberts was key during the initial Cowboy comeback. The undersized post played tough, drawing his nightly charge and stepping out for two triples. Jack Johnson was a flash on the court, grinding his way to nine points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Gavin Pederson was clutch during the first-half run, knocking down a pair of threes that tied the game at 17-17.
Riley Thimjon was the big ticket attraction Saturday, pouring in five three-pointers for a career-high 17 points. Caden Kappes showed off his stroke from deep with 14 points on three triples. Caden Hockert threw up nine threes, making three of them on his way to a 16-point outing. Hockert airballed his first shot, but as the adage goes — “Shooter’s gonna shoot” — Hockert connected on his next two from distance to get Wahpeton moving.
Ethan Manock, a coveted Division I track prospect and the Eastern Dakota Conference leader in blocks, was held scoreless in the first half. Manock emerged from the locker room to score 12 points, blowing past closeouts and finishing above the rim against a helpless Breckenridge interior. The junior forward pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds and dished out five assists.
The Huskies’ size inside proved problematic, as Breckenridge struggled to finish off the bounce, throwing up several circus shots at the bottom of the rim that caused the officials to keep their whistles in their pockets. Wahpeton played efficiently, knocking down 10 of 13 free throws and turning the ball over nine times.
“We’ve been good in the second half of games. Now, going into the second half of the season, we need to play a complete game,” Huskies Head Coach Jeff Ralph said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.