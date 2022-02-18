The Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, Vikings must have been more worried about Friday’s impending storm than the task at hand, because they did nothing against a lockdown Breckenridge Cowgirls defense that held them to nine second-half points in a 51-21 home win Thursday, Feb. 17.
Ana Erickson refused to let Morgan Korf loose on the perimeter, holding the shifty Viking guard to a pair of free throws and one field goal in the blowout win, both coming in the first half. Offensively, Erickson scored eight points of her own in one of her best outings of the season.
“Ana is just a phenomenal on-ball defender. She’s really tough, she’s quick, she puts the time in on scout film and in the weight room,” Cowgirls Head Coach Austin Imdieke said. “Korf is an unbelievably skilled player. She’s only an eighth grader, but I have a ton of respect for her and the craft she’s put into her game. For Ana to be able to guard her like she did all game long, she’s just so good at what she does when face guarding and she’s very intelligent.”
The Cowgirls’ leading scorer, Carcie Materi, picked up two early fouls and sat for much of the first half. She returned after the break to score a team-high 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting from the foul line.
“Carcie has such a high basketball IQ, that allows her to be a really good shooter and scorer. She’s taken that part of her game a step further, being able to get into the lane and score at the next level,” Imdieke said. “Defensively, she’s also mentally prepared. She has the opponent scouted out, she knows the actions the other team is gonna take.”
Addison Twidwell scored nine points in the first half, lowering her shoulder and bullying Pelican Rapids at the low block with her left-hand layups.
“That was definitely part of the game plan,” Imdieke said. “Addie was a good little yin and yang there with Camryn (Kaehler). Addie likes to finish on the left and Cam can finish on the right side. Addie just saw her opportunities, took those and didn’t force anything. That was huge.”
Abby Johnson ran the point and provided a nice punch for Breckenridge with 10 points, five rebounds and three assists. Most importantly, the junior valued every possession, turning the ball over just twice in the contest.
Breckenridge improved to to 8-12 while handing the Vikings (12-10) their fifth straight loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.