Allard’s effort not enough in Huskies loss

Kylie Storo (2) made her return to the volleyball court after suffering a head injury while diving for a volleyball against Fargo Davies 14 days ago. Storo contributed four kills and 13 digs Tuesday, Sept. 21 in Wahpeton’s loss to Fargo North.
The Wahpeton Huskies volleyball team is still searching for its first Eastern Dakota Conference win of the season after a home sweep at the hands of Fargo North Tuesday, Sept. 21. Set scores were 18-25, 17-25 and 18-25.
“We’re going to work on cutting out the errors,” Wahpeton Head Coach Addie Vancura said. “We make errors and that gives them easy points. If we can eliminate those and keep battling ... it’s a constant battle.”
It wasn’t all negative for the Huskies, however, as Kylie Storo returned to action after a scary injury she suffered Sept. 7 when she hit her head on the court while diving for a ball.
“She’s back to full strength and we’re glad to have her back,” Vancura said.
“Aiyana Allard is causing all sorts of problems,” Public Announcer Noel Eckroth commented during the match.
Indeed she was. The senior recorded a triple-double with 10 kills, 14 digs and 11 set assists, handing Wahpeton some early leads in the opening sets.
Allard attacked North with crafty kills near the net. Back corner pushes, behind-the-head tips, one or two hands — she was money.
“All season she’s been contributing kill-wise with a lot of dumps,” Vancura said. “She knows when to send it over and when not to, finding that open spot. In tonight’s match she did that a lot for us.”
