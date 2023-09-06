I have stored an amalgamation of stills from various years in the back of my head. They run together neatly. Dozens of moving images, complete with crystal clear sound, of adolescent me in Tallahassee, Florida, just three hours from where I grew up:
…Sitting in the back seat of a bright red Lincoln Mark VIII from the late 90s, nearly blending in with the surrounding decor of the town, as a larger-than-life southern cathedral slowly but surely creeps into view above the tree line.
…Pulling into what is now called the Spirit Way Parking Garage; an ordinary structure for most, but the beginning of the journey for me.
…Crossing the street and merging into the oncoming parade of bodies absconding in one singular direction as if their lives depended on it.
…Walking through a tunnel under Stadium Drive with hundreds of rabid fans chanting fight songs and selling homemade t-shirts and ice-cold beer on a sweltering day (a luxury I would have to wait a number of years to appreciate, of course).
…Descending upon a massive structure rivaling, in my childhood mind, any grand cathedral that could possibly exist anywhere else in the world.
…And finally walking through the final tunnel; the one leading into a whole new world – a set point in time and space specifically constructed to contain more than 80,000 of us – the neon-yellow goal posts marking where this new world began and ended.
I grew up far from North Dakota and Minnesota, the two states where most of you are probably reading this from. I was born into the swampy air of northwest Florida – Pensacola, to be exact – though I grew up in Cantonment, a once-rural town just north of it. I like hockey, but I didn’t grow up on it. In fact, it barely existed there, besides the hometown minor league team.
You see, when I was six years old, my grandparents introduced me to my first rite of passage as a Floridian; college football. It made for a worship-filled weekend. College football is worshiped on Saturday afternoons and nights before waking up Sunday morning, going to church and washing away the sins of the day before – be it cursing in anger at a team that had fallen at the hands of a rival, or indulging in prideful celebration as their team bested an opponent who, frankly, never stood a chance.
My grandparents took me to my first college football game on Nov. 16, 2002, to see the Florida State Seminoles take on the North Carolina Tar Heels at Doak Campbell Stadium. Bobby Bowden was finishing up his 26th season as the head coach of the Noles. The team was underperforming (if I remember correctly) at 7-3 on the season going into the game.
…Well, the Seminoles didn’t underperform that weekend. They laid down a 40-14 shellacking on the Tar Heels, making my first Doak Campbell Stadium experience a great success. Adrian McPherson completed 50% of his passes for four touchdowns. Other role players included Anquan Boldin, Craphonso Thorpe, P.K. Sam, Bryant McFadden and, at kicker, Xavier Beitia making four extra points and two of his four field goal attempts.
Any longtime Seminole fans reading those names probably just had flashbacks. They can remember the teams from around that time. It was just after Chris Weinke led the Noles to the promised land during the 1999 season. The roster was filled with talent, but it wasn’t living up to the usual winning standard. I showed up to most of my first college football Saturdays in an FSU away jersey – number 6 for then-Nole halfback Greg Jones, my favorite player at the time.
Regardless, I fell in love with not just the sights and the sounds of college football, but the feeling of it. There are certain players throughout the years who remind me of those feelings, regardless of their play on the field. Just hearing the names takes me back:
Chris Rix. Drew Weatherford. Ernie Sims. Tony Carter. Greg Carr. Lorenzo Booker. Rodney Hudson. Bert Reed. Buster Davis. Preston Parker. Myron Rolle. Geno Hayes. Chauncey Stovall. Korey Mangum. Broderick Bunkley… They may just be random names to you, but I was convinced they were all gladiators. They were young men, much younger than I am right now, but they were heroes. They were larger than life, figuratively and literally. The concept of what it took to be a college football player was not lost on me, even if I didn’t quite understand it. When I think of those names today, it also reminds me of something else.
You see, part of why the beginning of college football season brings back those memories is because my loving grandparents, who always had my back, who did so much for me that I wouldn’t even realize until I was an adult, are now both gone. I loved them both dearly, but I had a special bond with my Papaw, Bo Booker. He died a little over three years ago in August 2020.
It feels like it was yesterday. It also feels like an entire lifetime ago.
He also took me on countless fishing trips as a child. We spent hours upon hours on the Escambia River and other local waters trolling for bluegill, crappie, shellcracker… Whatever we could come across. He was born in Cantonment and lived in the area until his last few years. He loved fishing and football, and, therefore, I loved fishing and football. He introduced me to these loves of ours and used them to form a bond that will stay with me forever. Now that he’s gone, I understand why. He knew that this was a way for us to always have that relationship even if he wasn’t going to be around for it… And he knew he wouldn’t. He couldn’t be around forever physically, but he imprinted himself on me through fishing and, of course, college football. He ensured no matter how old I am, no matter how far away from Florida I may roam, I can always feel that piece of my grandparents with me.
Sometimes, it’s when I’m watching the Noles on TV – an ethereal feeling of familiarity and passion. Sometimes it’s in a football stadium – college or otherwise – and I can feel Papaw in the stands. Sometimes it’s when I’m looking at the sun reflecting off of a nearby body of water, and I can almost see his eyes reflecting off it too. Sometimes I can almost hear him say, “Hey, man!” in my ear. It’s not him, but that doesn’t mean it’s not real.
And so as the new season begins and I rifle through the schedule and wonder what Papaw would say about the Seminoles’ early-season hype after knocking off then-5th-ranked LSU, or what Grandma would say about their uniforms or the head coach’s newest interview, I know that if I ever set foot in Doak Campbell Stadium again, or even in Tallahassee again, I’ll feel them. They’ll be there on the 15 yard line where our seats were. I’m sure I’ll feel Grandma sitting in the car with me as that great college football cathedral creeps into view again. As small as these things may be in the grand scheme of things, they will always mean the world to me.
Even though the season may begin without as much fanfare around these parts, I will always hold my own tiny celebration; an ode to college football, one of its southern cathedrals and my loving grandparents. Any time I hear the names of that collection of players, I think of them. Any time I see the spears on the FSU players’ helmets, I can hear my grandparents chanting and cheering.
I hear the Florida State Seminoles. I hear the crowd begin to pack in for college football. I hear the heartbeats of my grandparents that will echo on in me forever.