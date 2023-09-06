I have stored an amalgamation of stills from various years in the back of my head. They run together neatly. Dozens of moving images, complete with crystal clear sound, of adolescent me in Tallahassee, Florida, just three hours from where I grew up:

…Sitting in the back seat of a bright red Lincoln Mark VIII from the late 90s, nearly blending in with the surrounding decor of the town, as a larger-than-life southern cathedral slowly but surely creeps into view above the tree line.



