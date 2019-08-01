Wahpeton’s Eric Anderson added a trio of state records and 12 state championships to his gaudy resume´ in the North Dakota Long Course State Championship from July 26-29 for the Northern Lights swim team.
His 24.50 time in the 50 free broke Matt Lowe’s state record of 24.96 and tied Lowe’s overall record. He also broke Dylan Sether’s state records in 100 free and 200 free, respectively, along with Sether’s overall record in 200 free and Lowe’s overall record in 100 free.
Along with his trio of record-breaking state championships, he also won four more individual races and five first-place relays.
Fellow Wahpeton student Kenna Remily also partook in the meet. She was part of a state champion relay and also took second and third, respectively, in two other relays. Her highest individual was in the 400 meter free, with a 26th-place finish.
Anderson will continue his season with the Futures Competition in Des Moines, Iowa. The meet takes place from Aug. 1-4.
Eric Anderson
(15-16 Division)
50 Free 1st (24.50)
100 Free 1st (53.52)
200 Free 1st (1:59.00)
400 Free 1st (4:23.14)
50 Breast 1st (31.55)
100 Breast 1st (1:11.14)
200 IM 1st (2:21.42)
800 Meter Free Relay 1st (8.39.06)
200 Meter Free Relay 1st (1:50.93)
200 Meter Medley Relay 1st (1:59.86)
400 Meter Free Relay 1st (4:05.23)
400 Meter Medley Relay 1st (4:38.79)
Kenna Remily
(13-14 Division)
50 Meter Free 45th (34.44)
800 Meter Free Relay 16th (10:55.18)
50 Meter Fly 35th (39.91)
400 Meter Free Relay 2nd (4:47.31)
200 Meter Free Relay 1st (2:14.26)
100 Meter Free 36th (1:16.04)
400 Meter Free 26th (5:46.22)
400 Meter Medley Relay 3rd (4:55.84)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.