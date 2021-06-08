Anderson qualifies for second wave of main trials

Eric Anderson is a former Wahpeton High School swimmer who will head to the second wave of the U.S. Olympic Trials June 19-20 in Omaha, Nebraska. 

 Daily News File Photo

Wahpeton's Eric Anderson competed in the first wave of the U.S. Olympic swimming trials Monday, June 7 in Omaha, Nebraska. Anderson began Monday competing in Heat 8 of the trials. He led his heat and had the fourth best time overall with a 22.80 second time in the 50-meter freestyle that advanced him to the finals. 

Anderson placed second in the 50-meter freestyle in the Wave I finals with a 22.57, just 0.02 seconds behind first-place finisher Jack Armstrong. Anderson made the Wave II qualifying time of 22.71 and will swim again at the prelims and potentially the finals if he qualifies June 13-20. 

