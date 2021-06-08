Anderson qualifies for second wave of main trials

Wahpeton's Eric Anderson competed in the first wave of the U.S. Olympic swimming trials Monday, June 7 in Omaha, Nebraska. Anderson began Monday competing in Heat 8 of the trials. He led his heat and had the fourth best time overall with a 22.80 second time in the 50-meter freestyle that advanced him to the finals.
Anderson placed second in the 50-meter freestyle in the Wave I finals with a 22.57, just 0.02 seconds behind first-place finisher Jack Armstrong. Anderson made the Wave II qualifying time of 22.71 and will swim again at the prelims and potentially the finals if he qualifies June 13-20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.