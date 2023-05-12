Anderson-Schuler relays dominated by local talent

The Breckenridge track and field program hosted the Anderson-Schuler Invitational on Thursday, May 11, on the campus of NDSCS. Wahpeton was also a participant, as the Twin Towns recorded several strong performances on a 70-degree day. Wahpeton swept the boys (168.5) and girls (165) team scores.
Wahpeton’s Treyton Mauch won the 100-meter dash in 11.61 seconds, while Jackson DeVries, Jacob Berndt and Bailey Evans (Breckenridge) each finished inside the top 10. Wahpeton’s Beau Arenstein won the 200 in a time of 23.76.
In the distance events, Wahpeton’s Noah Berge won the 800 (2:10.99) and Breckenridge’s Troy Berndt took top honors in the 3200 (11:53.85). Daan Bergmans, Wahpeton, grabbed fifth in the 1600 (5:15.45) and Henry Slettedahl, Breckenridge, claimed eighth in the 800 (2:27.49). Jaxon Hill of Wahpeton was the only boys runner to make the top 10 in the 400 with a time of 57.50.
Joseph Gomez led Wahpeton with a first-place finish in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles with respective times of 18.75 and 43.69, both personal records.
Wahpeton dominated the boys relay races. Mauch, DeVries, Beau Arenstein and Andrew Withuski topped the 4x200 field (1:33.93). Jaxon Hill, Carter Hockert, Jonas Markhus-Kjetland and Gomez won the 4x400 (3:45.25). Hockert, Markhus-Kjetland, Bergmans and Berge won the 4x800 (9:18.89).
Wahpeton's team of Hunter Boelke, Landon Ralph, Matt Comings and Ethan Manock placed second in the boys throwers relay with a time of 53.97.
Breckenridge’s Brian Martinez placed 10th in the shot put (35’11”). Comings was right behind him in 12th place with a throw of 35’04”. Manock added another gold to his impressive career with a throw of 157’10” in the discus.
Withuski (13’00”) and DeVries (10’06”) helped the Huskies take first and second, respectively, in the pole vault. David Erlandson, Breckenridge, and Jonathan Hill, Wahpeton, tied for third (10’00”).
Mauch won the long jump (20’3.5”). He was joined in the top five by Manock (19’08”) and Arenstein (19’1.25”). Jacob Berndt (18’0.5”) placed eighth and Jacob Kunkel took tenth (17’7.75”). Breckenridge’s Paul Armitage was 10th in the triple jump with a mark of 34’09”. Kunkel won the high jump at 5’10” and Berndt matched his mark for second, while DeVries, Mauch and Arenstein finished 3-5.
On the girls side, Wahpeton placed four runners in the top 10 of the 100-meter dash — Taylor Mauch (2nd, 13.97), Halle Miller (5th, 14.22), Ashlyn Wohlers (6th, 14.30) and Lataya Lunneborg (7th, 14.31).
In the 200, it was Breckenridge placing five runners in the top 10 — Emily Gowin (2nd, 27.95), Parker Yaggie (3rd, 29.19), Hailee Hanson (6th, 29.75), Chasity Hanson (7th, 30.02) and Jacey Hendrickx (9th, 30.62). Wahpeton’s Anya Warne rounded out the top 10 with a time of 30.75.
Wahpeton’s Gracie Falck won the 400 (1:05.15), while her Huskie teammates Alison Hoerer (1:06.14), Olivia Hansen (1:07.16) and Addison Gerdon (1:14.54) finished third, fifth and seventh, respectively.
In the 800, Lucy Comstock (2:50.24) and Sierra Valentine (2:54.91), both of Wahpeton, placed seventh and eighth. Hailee Bruce, Breckenridge, was 10th with a time of 3:09.90. Tessa Snyder, Breckenridge, placed eighth in the 1600 with a time of 6:43.66.
The 100-meter hurdles saw top-five finishes from Wahpeton teammates Kennedy Polda (3rd, 18.67) and Madeline Graves (5th, 20.93). Huskie teammates Jasmyn Benedict (58.74) and Graves (1:01.84) placed third and fifth, respectively, in the 300-meter hurdles.
Breckenridge edged Wahpeton in the relays. The 4x100 of Yaggie, Gowin, Hendrickx and Hailee Hanson won with a time of 53.83. Wahpeton’s team of Ashlyn Wohlers, Reagan Wohlers, Taylor Mauch and Hayden Matejcek placed third with a time of 56.17.
The 4x200 was highly competitive. Breckenridge’s squad of Yaggie, Gowin, Chasity Hanson and Hailee Hanson posted a time of 1:53.03 to pass Wahpeton’s team of Taylor Mauch, Matejcek, Jaida Fobb and Halle Miller (1:54.73) for first place.
Wahpeton bounced back in the 4x400 relay to win with a time of 4:22.75. Participants were Hoerer, Hansen, Miller and Fobb. The Huskies 4x800 relay placed second with a time of 11:13.38. That team consisted of Benedict, Valentine, Comstock and Falck.
Wahpeton was also able to win the throwers relay with a time of 1:00.33. That team included Galyha Lopez-Lee, Scout Woods, Ashlyn Kahler and Alaina LaJesse.
Scout Woods won yet another shot put for the Huskies with a throw of 38’11”. LaJesse (7th, 28’09”) and Claire Woods (8th, 28’10”) also impressed. In the discus, Scout Woods easily won with a throw of 122’03”. Breckenridge’s Ivy Ovsak narrowly missed the top 10 with a distance of 83’09”.
Emma Bontjes, Wahpeton, won the Javelin (117’01”). Lunneborg was runner-up in that event (104’05”) and Reagan Wohlers placed sixth (98’03”). Fobb won the high jump at an even 5’00”, while Reagan Wohlers earned fourth in the pole vault (7’06”), tying with fellow Huskies Elise Skovholt and Fobb.
Miller and Bontjes posted respective long jumps of 14’9.25” and 14’06” to place second and third. Bontjes and Lunneborg tied for fifth in the triple jump with a mark of 30’2.5”