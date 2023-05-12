Anderson-Schuler relays dominated by local talent
Carter Hockert, Wahpeton, clears the bar Thursday at NDSCS.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News
Breckenridge's Joy Watson, center, races down the track at Earl 'Skip' Bute Alumni Stadium.

The Breckenridge track and field program hosted the Anderson-Schuler Invitational on Thursday, May 11, on the campus of NDSCS. Wahpeton was also a participant, as the Twin Towns recorded several strong performances on a 70-degree day. Wahpeton swept the boys (168.5) and girls (165) team scores.

Wahpeton’s Treyton Mauch won the 100-meter dash in 11.61 seconds, while Jackson DeVries, Jacob Berndt and Bailey Evans (Breckenridge) each finished inside the top 10. Wahpeton’s Beau Arenstein won the 200 in a time of 23.76.

Eli Butts is nearing full strength following meniscus surgery after his sophomore football season. The Breckenridge thrower is saving his best performances for the final stretch of the track and field schedule.
Breckenridge high jumper Jacob Kunkel stretches his legs prior to winning the event at Thursday's Anderson-Schuler relays in Wahpeton.
The Lady Huskies and the Cowgirls battled in the relay portion of Thursday's Anderson-Schuler Invitational at NDSCS. From left: Emily Gowin, Parker Yaggie, Halle Miller and Jaida Fobb.
Breckenridge senior Grace Miranowski spins and throws the discus as Wahpeton throwing coach David Woods looks on. 


Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 