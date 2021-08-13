Anderson walks off the Yanks

It felt like a dream, but the outcome was a nightmare for the New York Yankees. Southside slugger Tim Anderson won it for the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, Aug. 12 with a walkoff home run off Zack Britton in MLB’s “Field of Dreams” game for a 9-8 win. The game was played in a cornfield at the "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville, Iowa.
The star shortstop’s ninth-inning blast came after home runs by Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton put the Yankees up 8-7 in the top of the inning, leaving the park off Sox’ closer Liam Hendricks. Anderson crushed his two-run homer into the cornstocks in right field, his 13th of the season, pushing his average to .300 on the campaign.
The White Sox improved to 68-48, first place in the American League Central, while the Yankees dropped to 63-52, putting them seven games behind the American League East leaders Tampa Bay.
