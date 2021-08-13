Anderson walks off the Yanks

The White Sox and Yankees scored 17 total runs on Thursday, Aug. 12. The game was played at the "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville, Iowa.

 Graphic By Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

It felt like a dream, but the outcome was a nightmare for the New York Yankees. Southside slugger Tim Anderson won it for the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, Aug. 12 with a walkoff home run off Zack Britton in MLB’s “Field of Dreams” game for a 9-8 win. The game was played in a cornfield at the "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville, Iowa.

The star shortstop’s ninth-inning blast came after home runs by Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton put the Yankees up 8-7 in the top of the inning, leaving the park off Sox’ closer Liam Hendricks. Anderson crushed his two-run homer into the cornstocks in right field, his 13th of the season, pushing his average to .300 on the campaign.

The White Sox improved to 68-48, first place in the American League Central, while the Yankees dropped to 63-52, putting them seven games behind the American League East leaders Tampa Bay.

 

