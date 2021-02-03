Anderson's double-double leads Cowboys past Barnesville

On Tuesday, Feb. 2, Breckenridge defeated rival Barnesville 61-59 in an overtime thriller to put the Cowboys to 5-0 on the season.
Breckenridge was down double-digit points in the first half before they came back in the second half.
"This is high school sports at its best," Assistant Coach Derek Grahn said. "There's always a little animosity when we play Barnesville."
Breckenridge made adjustments going into the second half when they were down 37-28. They went into a zone and forced the Trojans to take difficult perimeter shots. Senior guard Cooper Yaggie led the Cowboys with 22 points, but it was Sebastian Anderson who had his best game of the season with 17 points, 11 rebounds and four steals.
"He played fantastic," Grahn said. "The energy that he brought, especially on the offensive and defensive glass. He was willing to do the things that it took to win, and that's what it takes to play Cowboys basketball."
Jonah Christensen's bank-shot at the buzzer to end regulation is what ultimately put the Cowboys in position to win in overtime. They had all of the momentum going into overtime after battling back from behind. Christensen totaled 13 points and nine rebounds in the game.
Breckenridge will play at Wahpeton for the annual pink game at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6. Breckenridge and Wahpeton will honor Kenzie Christensen, who is currently battling leukemia.
