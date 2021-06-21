Anderson's Olympic quest ends at Wave II Trials

Wahpeton's Eric Anderson qualified for Wave II of the U.S. Olympic Trials in the 50-meter freestyle. Anderson swam Saturday, June 19 in Omaha, Nebraska, and finished ninth in the trials. He needed to finish in the top eight in order to advance to the Wave II Finale.
Anderson swam a 50-meter freestyle time of 23.03 and finished outside of the qualifying time to advance. He needed to get under 22.4 seconds to make the next stage of Wave II Trials. This was Anderson's third best personal time he's ever had in this event.
Anderson was the first swimmer out of Wahpeton in recent memory to make the Olympic Trials. Anderson has a bright future despite coming up short, as he looks to be back for the 2024 Olympic Trials.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.