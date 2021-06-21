Anderson's Olympic quest ends at Wave II Trials

Former Wahpeton swimmer and seven-time state champion Eric Anderson comes up short of the Wave II Finale Saturday, June 19 in Omaha, Nebraska, at the U.S. Olympic Trials. 

Wahpeton's Eric Anderson qualified for Wave II of the U.S. Olympic Trials in the 50-meter freestyle. Anderson swam Saturday, June 19 in Omaha, Nebraska, and finished ninth in the trials. He needed to finish in the top eight in order to advance to the Wave II Finale.

Anderson swam a 50-meter freestyle time of 23.03 and finished outside of the qualifying time to advance. He needed to get under 22.4 seconds to make the next stage of Wave II Trials. This was Anderson's third best personal time he's ever had in this event.

Anderson was the first swimmer out of Wahpeton in recent memory to make the Olympic Trials. Anderson has a bright future despite coming up short, as he looks to be back for the 2024 Olympic Trials. 

