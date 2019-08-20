Despite a heavy rainfall the day before, the Wilkin County Fair Demo Derby still put on a show on Sunday, Aug. 18. The competition grew to three divisions with the addition of a pickup competition.
The compacts were the first to test out the muddy pit. Taylor Kraft from Fargo took home the title with Josh Brown and Alan Hansen finishing second and third, respectively. Hansen, out of Campbell, Minnesota, won the Mad Dog award.
The first ever pickup competition was won by Boar Christensen from LaMoure, North Dakota. Hunter Franklin finished second and Justin Bladow came in third. Bladow, another driver from Campbell, nabbed the Mad Dog trophy. Six pickup drivers took part in the battle.
Nine cars duked it out in the chain and go competition. The final two were trading blows in the tight showdown, but Logan Anderson from Hankinson, North Dakota, was the only one left driving out of the pit. Christensen took second in his second showing of the day and Austin Kelly rounded out the placers in third. Dalton Magill from Verona, North Dakota, was the final Mad Dog winner of the day.
First-place finishers took home $600, second place earned $300 and third place was awarded $100.
