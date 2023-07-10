Another summer spent at ‘JR’

In this Daily News screen grab from filming 'The Boys of Summer' documentary, Caden Kappes (center) gets checked on by his father and Post 20 head coach Chris Kappes after taking a hard grounder directly to the mouth in Wahpeton's 2023 home finale. Pictured from left: Tori Uhlich, Riley Thimjon, Caden Kappes, Chris Kappes and Keeghan Lynch.
Just like that, Wahpeton Post 20 ‘A’ Legion (23-4) has played its final home game of the season at John Randall Field, wrapping up another memorable home slate with a 13-2 record — a pair of one-run losses to East Grand Forks and LaMoure being the only blemishes.
Wahpeton celebrated its home finale by defeating the Fargo Bombers by respective scores of 9-6 and 13-3 on Saturday, July 8, after heavy rains washed away the originally planned games Friday evening.
Post 20 used doubles from Tori Uhlich and Caden Hockert and triples by Jayden King and Josiah Hofman to put the opener out of reach. Jackson Fliflet drove in his 30th run of the season.
The Bombers cut the lead to 9-5 in the sixth, but Wahpeton second baseman Keeghan Lynch ended the rally by getting the groundout to leave the bases loaded. Lynch also corralled a difficult flare on the edge of the infield, providing solid defensive contributions.
Fargo plated one more in the seventh before Sterling Warne jogged in from left field to catch a shallow fly ball for the final out. Eight different players recorded a hit for Post 20, while Jack Rittenour brought the excitement by stealing second base and coming all the way around to score on an errant throw.
Hockert (4.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 7 Ks) improved to 6-0 with the win. The righty has a 10-0 record dating back to the start of spring baseball. Skyler Bladow (2.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, ER, BB) earned his fourth save of the season, tying him with Kappes for the team lead.
Game two was all Post 20, as the hosts erupted for seven runs in the second inning en route to a blowout win. Kappes reached base four times via two doubles and a pair of walks. Hockert had a monster day at the dish, batting 3-for-4 with a triple and five RBIs. Hofman tacked on two RBIs, Uhlich and King scored three runs apiece and Riley Thimjon put the final touches on with a double off the fence in left to activate the 10-run rule.
Post 20 celebrated its decorated group of seniors between games — Hofman, Schroeder, Josiah Breuer, Kappes, Fliflet, Rittenour, Hockert, Thimjon, Warne, Lynch and Uhlich. The above players have led Wahpeton to a combined 93-19 record across the past three seasons.