Another summer spent at ‘JR’
In this Daily News screen grab from filming 'The Boys of Summer' documentary, Caden Kappes (center) gets checked on by his father and Post 20 head coach Chris Kappes after taking a hard grounder directly to the mouth in Wahpeton's 2023 home finale. Pictured from left: Tori Uhlich, Riley Thimjon, Caden Kappes, Chris Kappes and Keeghan Lynch.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Just like that, Wahpeton Post 20 ‘A’ Legion (23-4) has played its final home game of the season at John Randall Field, wrapping up another memorable home slate with a 13-2 record — a pair of one-run losses to East Grand Forks and LaMoure being the only blemishes.

Wahpeton celebrated its home finale by defeating the Fargo Bombers by respective scores of 9-6 and 13-3 on Saturday, July 8, after heavy rains washed away the originally planned games Friday evening.



