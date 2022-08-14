Arly Ohm to instruct ‘Wahpper’ 3-on-3 league Monday

Arly Ohm pictured coaching the Breckenridge Cowboys during a high school basketball game in Barnesville, Minn. 

 Courtesy Carol Colby

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Monday, Aug. 15, will mark the third week of the “Wahpper” 3-on-3 Youth Girls Basketball League at Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton. Former Breckenridge High School Head Boys Basketball Coach and current Perham, Minnesota, educator, Arly Ohm, will be the guest instructor.

The league runs from 7-8 p.m. adjacent to the Rosemeade Chalet. 



Tags

Load comments