Arly Ohm to instruct ‘Wahpper’ 3-on-3 league Monday

Monday, Aug. 15, will mark the third week of the “Wahpper” 3-on-3 Youth Girls Basketball League at Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton. Former Breckenridge High School Head Boys Basketball Coach and current Perham, Minnesota, educator, Arly Ohm, will be the guest instructor.
The league runs from 7-8 p.m. adjacent to the Rosemeade Chalet.
NCAA Division I Woman of the Year nominee Tylee Irwin, South Dakota State University, was the week one instructor. Wahpeton Head Girls Basketball Coach Brian Watson brought his “Guard your yard” defensive philosophy to the league in its second week.
“The Wahpper is an awesome addition to basketball in our area. It’s a great opportunity for young girls to improve their skills. I love that there are girls from outside of Wahpeton and Breckenridge participating,” Watson said. “There is a lot of talent in our area and it’s nice to see them all playing together. Having different coaches and players stop by each week is a nice way to see basketball from a different perspective. I think it’s something that can help prepare young players for the future.”
Ohm, one of the most vocal proponents of positive sports culture the Breckenridge-Wahpeton area has ever seen, will be incorporating life lessons into his 20-minute skill session Monday.
“I will be speaking on some culture stuff. These are young kids, so there will be moments in their lives, injuries, things that happen — How do you respond to that? You have to keep looking forward and not looking in the rear view mirror,” Ohm said.
The two-time section champion coach will be detailing a process used often by leaders at all levels. It’s called “The Success Equation: Event + Response = Outcome,” and it stresses focusing on one’s response to adverse events, rather than fixating or dwelling on the moment itself.
