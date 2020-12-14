When the pandemic hit and closed down sports in March, everything went to a pause – businesses, sports and gyms all shut down. Once the pandemic hit, people made goals to push for weight loss or fitness goals that they were desiring to achieve. When it comes for a right time to restart and get off to a fresh start with whatever you are looking to achieve as an athlete or coach, right now is the time to get after it.
The pandemic has been mentally defeating for players and coaches who are sidelined until further notice. The community in Wahpeton-Breckenridge in my almost four months of being here has been very active when it comes to sporting events and getting back to normalcy in the world. There have been a great number of people I have seen who are out and active, and there are those who are looking for a new start. Right now is a great time to do that because of the nine months that we have had dealing with waiting on the vaccine.
It's a tough thing to overcome when it comes to being an athlete or coach dealing with who your team is going to play and a where or when kind of scenario. It's even tougher for businesses that have shut down.
The mental break for athletes may have been either a tough or great thing for them, depending on where they are in their athletic career. College athletes are in a tough spot because of where are in their careers. For example, if you are a senior in high school or college (like I was at this time last year), there is no time for breaks as your athletic career is ticking.
This time off has given athletes a chance to focus on themselves as the winter sports season approaches. Setting goals before the season and before the new year should be something to consider. We are about to have a very long winter and with the vaccine now released, it gives us time to refresh and get back on track to everything that we were doing before the pandemic.
This winter sports season will be very telling with what direction we will be heading with how the spring season should play out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.