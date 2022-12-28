Athletes of the Week: Bernotas, Blaufuss and Bontjes By Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News robertw@wahpetondailynews.com Dec 28, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Johnica Bernotas - Breckenridge Basketball Buy Now Johnica Bernotas pictured in the lane during the Cowgirls' 2022-23 season opener vs. Morris Area. Daily News File Photo Bernotas was efficient vs. Lake Park-Audubon, dropping 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting. The Breckenridge point guard added five rebounds and three assists to her final stat line. Landon Blaufuss - Breckenridge Basketball Buy Now Landon Blaufuss corralls a rebound in the Cowboys' 2022-23 season opener vs. Fergus Falls. Daily News File Photo Blaufuss had his way inside vs. Lake Park-Audubon, scoring a career-high 27 points. The senior post showed off a reverse layup that left the Raiders disheveled down low. Emma Bontjes - Wahpeton Basketball Buy Now Emma Bontjes continues to be the x-factor for Wahpeton in its quest for a second consecutive state tournament run. Daily News File Photo Bontjes offset a poor shooting game by grabbing 11 rebounds and swiping four steals vs. Grand Forks Central. Five of those rebounds came on the offensive glass. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Emma Bontjes Rebound Landon Blaufuss Sport Basketball Johnica Bernotas Shooting Layup Game