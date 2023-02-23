Detavius Frierson - NDSCS Basketball

Athletes of the Week: Frierson, Roberts and Skovholt
Detavius Frierson (24) is a vocal leader for the NDSCS Wildcats. Whether he's in the game or on the bench, there's no shortage of energy from the 6-foot-5 freshman. 

Frierson keeps producing for the 26-3 Wildcats. The forward helped NDSCS beat Dakota College at Bottineau on the road with a sturdy floor game and one huge slam dunk. The 6-foot-5 forward is averaging 7.8 points (56% FG), playing well off the dribble and also with his back to the basket down low. 

Abby Johnson (10) is a steady leader for the Breckenridge Cowgirls. The senior guard/forward is a nightly threat to score double figures, while grabbing five or more rebounds on the regular. 
Abbie Skovholt presents her third-place ribbon after a dazzling 9.400 score in the floor portion of the Eastern Dakota Conference Championships. 
