Frierson keeps producing for the 26-3 Wildcats. The forward helped NDSCS beat Dakota College at Bottineau on the road with a sturdy floor game and one huge slam dunk. The 6-foot-5 forward is averaging 7.8 points (56% FG), playing well off the dribble and also with his back to the basket down low.
Abby Johnson - Breckenridge Basketball
Johnson’s game seems to be peaking at the right time, as Breckenridge readies for a playoff push. The senior scored 11 points in a home win over Hillcrest and continues to be one of the best offensive rebounders in the Twin Towns Area. Her ability to play multiple positions has been instrumental to the Cowgirls' success.
Abbie Skovholt - B-W Gymnastics
The Breckenridge-Wahpeton gymnast was named EDC Senior Athlete of the Year following a third-place finish in all-around scoring at the conference meet. Skovholt logged an impressive 9.400 in floor, showing massive gains in that event from the beginning of the season. Skovholt is a shining example for her peers when it comes to dual excellence in academics and athletics.
