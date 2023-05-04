Athletes of the Week: Martin, Comings and Bautista
Avery Martin is one of the best hitters in all of NJCAA DIII.

Avery Martin - NDSCS Softball

Martin cannot be contained. The freshman is batting .543 with incredible counting stats of 20 doubles, 10 home runs, 40 runs scored and 47 RBIs for the No. 2-ranked Wildcats (26-13). The slugger from Billings, Montana, leads the Mon-Dak Conference in average and ranks fourth in homers.

Elizabeth Comings is having her best season yet for Wahpeton tennis.
On top of her excellent hitting and pitching this season, Irella Bautista has flashed the leather at first base.


