Athletes of the Week: Martin, Comings and Bautista

Martin cannot be contained. The freshman is batting .543 with incredible counting stats of 20 doubles, 10 home runs, 40 runs scored and 47 RBIs for the No. 2-ranked Wildcats (26-13). The slugger from Billings, Montana, leads the Mon-Dak Conference in average and ranks fourth in homers.
Elizabeth Comings - Wahpeton Tennis
Comings put the Eastern Dakota Conference on notice with three consecutive singles wins and two doubles victories alongside eighth grader Brenna Erdmann. The senior has worked hard the last three years as Wahpeton’s No. 1 player and hopes to continue her hot streak Thursday, May 4, as the. Huskies head to Island Park in Fargo.
Irella Bautista - B-W Softball
Irella Bautista cuts through the zone with a powerful swing that opposing pitchers fear. The sophomore is up to 13 RBIs on the season and owns a blistering .655 on-base percentage. The new addition from Texas is also 3-1 in the circle, mowing down batters in the Heart O' Lakes Conference.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.