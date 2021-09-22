Athletes of the Week: Mendez, Snyder and Schafer
Graphic by Candace Engstrom/Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Week two of Wahpeton Daily News Athletes of the Week features a trio of football players who propelled their teams to key victories.

Marselio Mendez (NDSCS Football)

The NDSCS playmaker was explosive in the open field, scoring on a 67-yard reception and a 64-yard punt return. The No. 4 Wildcats upset the No. 3 Itasca Community College Vikings, 33-23.

Gavin Snyder (Breckenridge Football)

Snyder caught the game-winning touchdown vs. Frazee, Minnesota, as Breckenridge escaped with a 6-0 road win. The two-way athlete also grabbed an interception, helping his team improve to 2-1.

Blake Schafer (Wahpeton Football)

Schafer obliterated Valley City on homecoming night, giving Wahpeton a reason to celebrate with 264 yards passing and four total touchdowns. He threw an 81-yard bomb and carved out a 31-yard rush.

