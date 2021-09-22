Athletes of the Week: Mendez, Snyder and Schafer By Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News robertw@wahpetondailynews.com Robert Wanek Jr. Sports Reporter Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Sep 22, 2021 Sep 22, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Graphic by Candace Engstrom/Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Week two of Wahpeton Daily News Athletes of the Week features a trio of football players who propelled their teams to key victories.Marselio Mendez (NDSCS Football)The NDSCS playmaker was explosive in the open field, scoring on a 67-yard reception and a 64-yard punt return. The No. 4 Wildcats upset the No. 3 Itasca Community College Vikings, 33-23.Gavin Snyder (Breckenridge Football)Snyder caught the game-winning touchdown vs. Frazee, Minnesota, as Breckenridge escaped with a 6-0 road win. The two-way athlete also grabbed an interception, helping his team improve to 2-1.Blake Schafer (Wahpeton Football)Schafer obliterated Valley City on homecoming night, giving Wahpeton a reason to celebrate with 264 yards passing and four total touchdowns. He threw an 81-yard bomb and carved out a 31-yard rush. Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gavin Snyder Touchdown Blake Schafer American Football Sport Football Player Playmaker Team Robert Wanek Jr. Sports Reporter Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Robert Wanek Jr. Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
