Athletes of the Week: Neppl, Sanchez and Max

Amyah Max (left) slid into the starting lineup in the absence of Halle Miller (illness) and kept the Huskies offense humming with 24 points in her last two games. Her defensive energy resulted in seven steals for the junior.
Neppl, a freshman guard from Maddock, North Dakota, dropped 25 points in a 105-101 loss at M-State, before scoring 15 in a 59-45 win vs. Iowa Central at the Minnesota West Classic. Neppl averages 9.2 points across 13 games, helping the Wildcats achieve a 12-3 record thus far.
Alex Sanchez - Breckenridge Basketball
Sanchez kept shooting vs. Underwood — 29 times to be exact. The senior’s pursuit of points resulted in a career-high 31, lifting the Cowboys to a 98-92 OT win on the road. Sanchez is getting it done on the wing with season averages of 15.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals.
Amyah Max - Wahpeton Basketball
The junior guard supplied 14 points, four rebounds and three steals to help Wahpeton blow by Devils Lake, 87-72. Max also stepped up at West Fargo Sheyenne, supplying 10 points and a game-high four steals. Max is averaging 2.2 steals per game.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.