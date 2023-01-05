Quinn Neppl - NDSCS Basketball

Athletes of the Week: Neppl, Sanchez and Max
Buy Now

Quinn Neppl (10) upped her scoring production over the holiday schedule. 

Neppl, a freshman guard from Maddock, North Dakota, dropped 25 points in a 105-101 loss at M-State, before scoring 15 in a 59-45 win vs. Iowa Central at the Minnesota West Classic. Neppl averages 9.2 points across 13 games, helping the Wildcats achieve a 12-3 record thus far.

Athletes of the Week: Neppl, Sanchez and Max

Alex Sanchez willed Breckenridge to victory at Underwood with the first 30-point game of his career. 
Athletes of the Week: Neppl, Sanchez and Max
Buy Now

Amyah Max (left) slid into the starting lineup in the absence of Halle Miller (illness) and kept the Huskies offense humming with 24 points in her last two games. Her defensive energy resulted in seven steals for the junior. 
Athletes of the Week: Neppl, Sanchez and Max


Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 