Athletes of the Week: Woods, Manock and Dodge

Spring sports came in like a wrecking ball, pushing Daily News coverage back nearly a week with an onset of weather reschedules and local events happening simultaneously in Breckenridge-Wahpeton. Luckily, we're back on track along with the spring sports slate. First, let's catch up with the Athlete of the Week from Thursday, April 27.
Scout Woods - Wahpeton Track & Field
Woods was in a league of her own at the OJ & Dee Jensen Kiwanis Invitational held Monday, April 24 in Wahpeton. Her discus throw of 119’04” was the only throw to top the century mark in a field of 64 throwers. UPDATE: Woods shattered her previous mark in the discus Friday, April 28, with a new school record throw of 131'05" in West Fargo. The sophomore also placed first in the shot put with a distance of 39'07".
Ethan Manock - Wahpeton Track & Field
Manock’s 152’08” discus throw at the Kiwanis Invitational qualified him for the NDHSAA State Tournament, landing seven feet further than the second best. He also placed ninth in the long jump and continues to perform as one of the strongest throwers in the state of North Dakota.
Mia Dodge - B-W Softball
Dodge (2-0) has been nearly unhittable through three starts, allowing two earned run across 16.2 innings. The junior carried a perfect game into the fourth inning vs. Wheaton and holds a dominant 21:2 strikeout:walk ratio. After posting a 3.19 ERA last season, the Storm ace has a stingy 0.84 mark through April.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.