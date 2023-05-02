Athletes of the Week: Woods, Manock and Dodge

Custom Athlete of the Week water bottles given to athletes thanks to Daily News' partnership with Distinction Custom Laser Designs LLC.

Spring sports came in like a wrecking ball, pushing Daily News coverage back nearly a week with an onset of weather reschedules and local events happening simultaneously in Breckenridge-Wahpeton. Luckily, we're back on track along with the spring sports slate. First, let's catch up with the Athlete of the Week from Thursday, April 27. 

Scout Woods - Wahpeton Track & Field

Athletes of the Week: Woods, Manock and Dodge
Athletes of the Week: Woods, Manock and Dodge
Buy Now
Athletes of the Week: Woods, Manock and Dodge
Buy Now
Athletes of the Week: Woods, Manock and Dodge


Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 