Attendance changes made to Wahpeton sporting events

On Thursday, Jan. 7, Wahpeton Activities Director Mike McCall announced changes for attendance at basketball, wrestling and hockey games. On Monday, Jan. 4, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum moved Richland County to a moderate risk level for COVID-19, which changed the guidance for large gatherings.
"Wahpeton Public Schools believes that athletics and co-curricular activities are essential and beneficial to our students," McCall stated. "We feel we need to continue to do our part and take the necessary steps to ensure students have every opportunity to continue to participate. With the current large gathering changes, and updated guidelines from the NDHSAA, the following will be implemented beginning Monday, Jan. 11. These can, and may, change again based on situation in the county and state. We will continue to monitor and evaluate our attendance plan."
Attendance at ticketed events:
Wahpeton will issue four wristbands per player at each game. Visiting fans will receive two wristbands.
Attendance for non ticketed events:
Wahpeton asks that you limit two spectators per player at each event.
All spectators must leave at the conclusion of each event and physically distance as much as possible.
All individuals must wear masks in the facility.
All attendees are asked to stay home if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Please continue to practice physical distancing, hand hygiene, and use good respiratory etiquette.
Streaming options for Wahpeton sporting events can be found on their YouTube channel. Search Wahpeton Public Schools- Sports and Event or click the link below:
3 Border Sports and KBMW are other streaming options for basketball and hockey games. Here is the streaming links for both websites:
3 Borders Sports-
KBMW-
