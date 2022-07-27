Purchase Access

Individual Results

N.D. STATE SWIM MEET

Mike Dozak

100 backstroke (5th), 50 backstroke (6th), 50 freestyle (7th), 100 freestyle (9th)

Isla Burgr

50 breaststroke (1st), 100 breaststroke (3rd), 100 freestyle (8th), 50 freestyle (18th)

Harvey Fixen

50 breaststroke (7th), 50 backstroke (19th)

Elli Hendrickson

50 backstroke (10th), 50 butterfly (30th), 50 freestyle (31st)

Lily Miranowski

50 freestyle (25th)

Sydni Roberts

50 backstroke (3rd), 50 freestyle (4th), 100 freestyle (4th), 100 breaststroke (4th), 100 backstroke (5th), 50 breaststroke (6th), 50 butterfly (6th)

Popi Miranowski

50 backstroke (12th), 50 butterfly (33rd)

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Bolts swim team traveled to Hurlburt Aquatic Center in West Fargo July 22-24 to give it their all at the North Dakota State Swim Meet. We had many personal-best times and brought home several medals for finishes inside the top eight.

Isla Burgr was the state champ for the 9-10 age group in the 50-meter breaststroke, with a time of 47.39. Burgr also picked up third in the 100 breaststroke and is advancing to the zone meet Aug. 4-7 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Sydni Roberts broke her own team record in the 50 backstroke with a time of 33.75 to pick up a third place medal.



