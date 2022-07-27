Members of the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Bolts swim team pictured with their awards at the North Dakota State Swim Meet in West Fargo. Back from left: Maddy Beyer, Popi Miranowski, Sydni Roberts, Lily Miranowski and Elli Hendrickson. Front from left: Harvey Fixen, Mike Dozak and Gabe Dozak.
Members of the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Bolts swim team pictured with their awards at the North Dakota State Swim Meet in West Fargo. Back from left: Maddy Beyer, Popi Miranowski, Sydni Roberts, Lily Miranowski and Elli Hendrickson. Front from left: Harvey Fixen, Mike Dozak and Gabe Dozak.
The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Bolts swim team traveled to Hurlburt Aquatic Center in West Fargo July 22-24 to give it their all at the North Dakota State Swim Meet. We had many personal-best times and brought home several medals for finishes inside the top eight.
Isla Burgr was the state champ for the 9-10 age group in the 50-meter breaststroke, with a time of 47.39. Burgr also picked up third in the 100 breaststroke and is advancing to the zone meet Aug. 4-7 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Sydni Roberts broke her own team record in the 50 backstroke with a time of 33.75 to pick up a third place medal.
The relay teams are always an exciting part of the meet. In the 13-over age group, our 200 medley of Popi and Lily Miranowski, Roberts and Elli Hendrickson dropped nine seconds off their time for fifth place. The 400 medley of Popi Miranowski, Lily Miranowski, Roberts and Maddy Beyer dropped 15 seconds for sixth place. Our 200 freestyle relay of Beyer, Lily Miranowski, Hendrickson and Roberts dropped five seconds for fifth and the 400 freestyle relay of Beyer, Lily Miranowski, Hendrickson, and Roberts picked up seventh.
For the 12-under age group, we had Harvey Fixen, Isla and Linnea Burger and Gabe Dozak each post a personal-best time to place fifth in the 200 medley and fourth in the 200 freestyle.
Our youngest athlete was Mike Dozak, competing in the 8-under group. He had significant time drops, finishing four events in the top eight.
Athletes are now looking forward to their next exciting seasons. The girls high school team will start practice in the next couple weeks for grades 7-12, and the age group short course season will begin in October.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.