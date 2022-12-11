Several Breckenridge-Wahpeton Bolts swimmers attended a short meet in West Fargo on Saturday, Dec. 3. Our athletes performed well with many personal-best times, a couple new state-qualifying events and many top places.

B-W Bolts swim to several victories

CeCe Beyer, B-W Bolts, swims in the freestyle portion at an age-group meet in West Fargo.

For our 8-under age group, CeCe Beyer had a nice time drop in the 100-meter freestyle to achieve first place. Beyer also placed sixth in the 25 freestyle and 25 backstroke. Mike Dozak picked up first in the 100 and 25 freestyle, second in both the 50 backstroke and 25 freestyle.



