B-W Bolts swim to several victories

Several Breckenridge-Wahpeton Bolts swimmers attended a short meet in West Fargo on Saturday, Dec. 3. Our athletes performed well with many personal-best times, a couple new state-qualifying events and many top places.
For our 8-under age group, CeCe Beyer had a nice time drop in the 100-meter freestyle to achieve first place. Beyer also placed sixth in the 25 freestyle and 25 backstroke. Mike Dozak picked up first in the 100 and 25 freestyle, second in both the 50 backstroke and 25 freestyle.
In the 9-10 age group, Isla Burgr grabbed first in both the 50 & 100 breaststroke and third in the 100 freestyle and 50 backstroke. Harvey Fixen showed nice time drops to place first in the 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke. Fixen also grabbed second in the 50 and 100 freestyle, with a new qualifying time in that event. Raegan Schillinger posted a nice attempt for her first meet.
Natalie Gramm stood out in the 11-12 age group with significant time drops, placing first in all four events (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 50 butterfly, 100 individual medley), all state-qualifying times. Gabe Dozak also swam strong to grab second in all four of his events (100 and 200 freestyle, 50 breaststroke and 100 individual medley). Charlie Mertes had nice time drops to place sixth in the 50 freestyle and backstroke.
Elli Hendrickson, 14, came in right on her standard times to grab first in the 50 freestyle and 50 butterfly, second in the 100 individual medley and 200 freestyle, with a nice time drop there.
Maddy Beyer, 15, was also right on her times to achieve first in the 50 and 200 breaststroke and third in the 50 butterfly and 50 freestyle. Maddy Beyer, Gramm, Burgr and Hendrickson all dropped time in the 200 medley relay for third place and grabbed fourth in the 200 freestyle relay.
The Bolts compete Saturday, Dec. 17 in Grand Forks.