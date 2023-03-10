B-W competes at age-inclusive swim meet

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Breckenridge-Wahpeton swim team had several athletes travel to a short meet Sunday, March 5. No awards were given, but it was an opportunity to improve their seedings for state or add qualifying events. Several athletes competed across six events in about two hours time, which tested their endurance for the three-day state meet ahead.
We did see some nice time drops, and Milo Selstadt picked up his first state-qualifying time in the 50-meter freestyle. He also had significant time drops in four other events. Natalie Gramm improved her state seedings in five events, Linnea Burgr dropped seconds off her time in the 500 freestyle. Isla Burgr improved in four events, Aiden Henningsen dropped four seconds in the 50 backstroke. Maddy Beyer dropped eight seconds in the 200 individual medley and also improved her butterfly time. Cecelia Beyer improved her 100 freestyle time and Sydni Roberts came in right on her times in all six events.
A highlight of this meet was the variety of competitors. There were USA age group athletes as young as 8, members of the University of North Dakota club team and members of the USA Masters team, with the oldest athlete in the water being 83. This was a great testament for the sport of swimming.
Next up is a meet at Friday and Saturday, March 10-11, at Fargo Davies. This is the last competition for Breckenridge-Wahpeton before the state swim meet the following weekend. Also to note, the Speedo National Championship swim meet will be going on at the Hulbert Aquatic Center in West Fargo this weekend as well. It’s exciting to have a meet of this level so close, offering an opportunity to view swimming at its best.