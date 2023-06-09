B-W drops time to begin long course season

Zaniyah Lund, 9, swims in the backstroke event.

 Submitted

WEST FARGO — The Breckenridge-Wahpeton swim team really kicked off the long course summer season at the Hulbert Aquatic Center this past Wednesday, June 7. Almost all swims were personal-best times. We added three new state-qualifying events, with several really close to the mark. Our athletes looked strong and ready for this next season.

Coming in at the top was Harvey Fixen, 10, with a first-place finish and state time in the 200-meter individual medley. It was his first time competing in that event. Fixen also grabbed first in 50 backstroke and fourth in 50 freestyle, dropping two seconds in each, with qualifying times in both.



