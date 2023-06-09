B-W drops time to begin long course season

WEST FARGO — The Breckenridge-Wahpeton swim team really kicked off the long course summer season at the Hulbert Aquatic Center this past Wednesday, June 7. Almost all swims were personal-best times. We added three new state-qualifying events, with several really close to the mark. Our athletes looked strong and ready for this next season.
Coming in at the top was Harvey Fixen, 10, with a first-place finish and state time in the 200-meter individual medley. It was his first time competing in that event. Fixen also grabbed first in 50 backstroke and fourth in 50 freestyle, dropping two seconds in each, with qualifying times in both.
Maddy Beyer, 15, placed second in 50 breaststroke and 100 freestyle, both showing improved times close to the state mark. She was able to pull off a qualifying time in the 50 freestyle, placing fifth in that event. CeCe Beyer, 8, also qualified the 50 freestyle, placing fifth with a six-second time drop there. CeCe continued to improve, dropping 15 seconds for third in 100 freestyle and dropping 10 seconds to place fifth in 50 backstroke.
Milo Selstadt, 12, improved by 10 seconds to grab fourth in the 100 freestyle, finishing just short of a state time. Selstadt also dropped four seconds in 50 breastroke for fifth place and in 50 freestyle for sixth with a state time.
Thea Gebhardt, 8, tackled the 100 freestyle for the first time, picking up a fourth place there. She improved 17 seconds in 50 freestyle for sixth place and four seconds in backstroke for seventh.
Charlie Mertes, 11, improved 10 seconds in 50 freestyle to finish 17th, while placing ninth in 50 breaststroke and 50 backstroke, both with time drops. Zaniyah Lund, 9, picked up eighth in 100 freestyle and dropped seven seconds in 50 backstroke.
Next up, the B-W swim team will compete Thursday, June 15 in Moorhead, Minnesota, in its second meet.