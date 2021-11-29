B-W girls compete in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — After registering a 9-8 victory over Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, for its first win of the season, the Breckenridge-Wahpeton girls hockey team fell to a pair of powerhouses the weekend of Nov. 26-27 at the St. Cloud Turkey Trot Tournament. St. Cloud served up some home cooking with an 11-1 victory Friday, before Sartell/Sauk Rapids beat the Blades 7-2 Saturday to wrap up play.
“This is typically a Class 2A tournament with the exception of our team which is Class 1A,” Blades Head Coach MyKenzie Broadland said. “The St. Cloud Crush had a very talented team comprised of all four St. Cloud High Schools combined. Even though their bench was double the size of ours, we were still able to skate with them throughout the whole game.”
Kolle Schuler showed glimpses of great goaltending against the elevated competition, recording 31 saves vs. Sartell/Sauk Rapids.
“Kolle had some phenomenal saves against some really strong players and she played really well throughout the weekend,” Broadland said.
Despite the losses, Reagan Wohlers continued to carve up defenders to the tune of eight points thus far on the season. Wohlers exploded against Detroit Lakes with four goals and two assists. The forward added two more points in the loss to Sartell/Sauk Rapids, including an unassisted power play score that gives her five goals to lead the Blades. The Blades’ other goal came from Alison Hoerer, assisted by Ashlyn Wohlers and Addie Rugland.
“We played a lot of good minutes of hockey and were able to compete with them even though they were much larger teams than us,” Broadland said. “I was very happy with all of the offensive opportunities we were able to generate against a strong defensive team in Sartell/Sauk Rapids.”
In the lopsided loss to St. Cloud, Ashlyn Wohlers provided the Blades’ only scoring on an assist by Ivy Ovsak. The latter has been a key facilitator and defender. Ovsak leads Breckenridge-Wahpeton with four assists in as many games.
The Blades are back on home ice Tuesday, Nov. 30 vs. Morris/Benson Area, Minnesota. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
“Overall, we were able to play a lot of good hockey even if the score doesn’t reflect that. We were able to focus on improving our game and we look forward to being at home Tuesday against Morris/Benson,” Broadland said.
