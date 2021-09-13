B-W runners race at Milbank

MILBANK, S.D. — The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm Cross Country team competed at the Milbank Invitational Saturday, Sept. 11. Taking advantage of a good course and great weather, the Storm runners posted many good times.
The girls placed fourth of seven scoring teams, while the boys finished sixth of ten scoring teams. Two Storm girls finished in the top 15 of the 49 runner field led by Kiera Wiertzema in 13th place and Rachel Gowin in 14th place. Both girls ran under 22 minutes, which is good for early season racing.
Aubrey Boesen, Madison Rabbithead and Adi Dodge placed 23rd, 28th and 37th, respectively, to complete the scoring for the girls’ squad.
It was nice to see Gowin run a good first race of the season and have three middle school runners, Wiertzema, Boesen, and Dodge, running well at the varsity level. Our girls team is really young and is showing much potential.
Aidan Ruddy ran the 5k course under 18 minutes to place eighth, pacing the boys squad for the second time this season. Ruddy is off to very good start by posting times he ran at the end of last season.
Luke Baumgarder finished 21st and freshman Jaxon Hill ran an impressive sub-20 minute pace to place 29th. Jon Hill and Ethan Lauritsen rounded out the top five runners for Storm.
Getting three boys to run under 20 minutes early in the season is nice to see, but we need to get a couple more to drop time to compete better as a team.
