B-W Storm announces awards from 17-5 softball season

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm softball team had a banner year, finishing third in Section 8AA with an overall record of 17-5. The team held an awards banquet Wednesday, June 7, handing out several honors to standout players.
Heart O' Lakes All-Conference selections, voted on by member coaches, were Irella Bautista, Mia Dodge and Adi Dodge. The star trio was also named to the all-section team.
Bautista (1B/P) and Adi Dodge (3B) were nominated for Class 2A All-State.
Bautista earned Most Valuable Player and was selected to the all-state second team on the strength of her two-way contributions in the circle and the batter's box. The sophomore led B-W in batting average (.568), on-base percentage (.632) and slugging (.932), while also topping the Storm in doubles (15), home runs (4) and RBIs (33). Bautista went 5-2 as a pitcher, logging a 2.05 ERA across 58 innings. She recorded 57 strikeouts and limited opponents to a .202 average. In addition to the top awards, Bautista was also named the Platinum Power Hitter.
Mia Dodge earned the Ace Award. The creative righty had a dominant junior season, evolving her pitches to the tune of a 1.35 ERA. Dodge posted an efficient 67:9 strikeout:walk ratio across 82.2 innings, while compiling a 10-3 record with three saves. Dodge was stellar in section play with a 3-1 record and a 1.25 ERA.
Jaelie Ernst was named Most Improved (.231 AVG, HR, 6 RBIs, 8 R, 4 SB) and Adi Dodge received Silver Slugger (.436 AVG, 9 2B, 2 3B, HR, 31 RBIs, 36 R, 8 SB). Dodge also won the coveted DAHL Award, an acronym standing for "Dedication, Attitude, Heart, Loyalty," to round out the season honors.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.