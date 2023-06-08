B-W Storm announces awards from 17-5 softball season

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm Softball team is recognized during its annual awards banquet held Wednesday, May 7 at Wahpeton Public Schools.

 Courtesy B-W Softball

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm softball team had a banner year, finishing third in Section 8AA with an overall record of 17-5. The team held an awards banquet Wednesday, June 7, handing out several honors to standout players.

Heart O' Lakes All-Conference selections, voted on by member coaches, were Irella Bautista, Mia Dodge and Adi Dodge. The star trio was also named to the all-section team. 



Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 