B-W Storm complete results from Gadberry Invitational

David Erlandson, second from right, earned second place at the Gadberry Invitational. Erlandson emerged with a black eye, but otherwise no worse for the wear. His toughness has been a badge of honor for the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm wrestling program during a successful freshman campaign for the 160-pound scrapper.

 Submitted

2023 GADBERRY INVITATIONAL

INDIVIDUAL MATCH RESULTS - B-W STORM



Tags