B-W Storm complete results from Gadberry Invitational

2023 GADBERRY INVITATIONAL
INDIVIDUAL MATCH RESULTS - B-W STORM
Saturday, Jan. 15, Moorhead, Minnesota
126 LBS - Colman Barth (4th)
Quarterfinal - Barth over Kolten Tesch (Fargo Davies) - 1:07 Fall
Semifinal - Alex Lehman (Grand Rapids) over barth - 1:45 Fall
Cons. Semifinal - Barth over Luke Conroy (Fargo Davies) - 2:08 Fall
3rd Place - Gunner Hennessy (Border West) over Barth - 1:50 Fall
145 LBS - Henry Slettedahl
Quarterfinal - Tyson Ullyott (Detroit Lakes) over Slettedahl - 21-6 TF
Cons. Round 1 - Kevin Casper (Border West) over Slettedahl - 6-3 Dec.
145 LBS - Weston Jensen (6th)
Quarterfinal - Wyatt Kosidowski (Fargo Davies) over Jensen - 21-6 TF
Cons. Round 1 - Jensen over Henry Thorson (Park Rapids) - 11-9 Dec.
Cons. Semifinal - Tanner Morlan (Grand Rapids) over Jensen - 4:24 Fall
5th Place - Kevin Casper (Border West) over Jensen - 8:46 SV-1
160 LBS - David Erlandson (2nd)
Round 1 - Erlandson over Draeden Prosby (Moorhead) - 2:00 Fall
Round 2 - Brody Nachbor (Border West) over Erlandson - 18-5 MD
Round 3 - Erlandson over Trevor Snetsinger (Grand Rapids) - 4:50 Fall
Round 5 - Erlandson over Cal Bratton (Fargo North) - 5-3 Dec.
JV 100 LBS - Tyler Burchill (5th)
Preliminary - Tru Mahlen (Moorhead) over Burchill - 1:06 Fall
Preliminary - Burchill over Alex Sanchez (Park Rapids) - 2:04 Fall
Cons. Round 1 - Burchill over Tiacious Kanneh (Moorhead) - 7-1 Dec.
Cons. Semifinal - Mahlen over Burchill - 0:58 Fall
5th Place - Burchill over Reese Miller (Fargo Davies) - FF
JV 106 LBS - Jordan Kappes (4th)
Quarterfinal - Kappes received BYE
Semifinal - Heath Safratowich (Park Rapids) over Kappes - 0:35 Fall
Cons. Semifinal - Kappes over Dominic Brissett (Park Rapids) - 0:22 Fall
3rd Place - Trig Olson (Border West) over Kappes - 1:58 Fall
JV 138 LBS - Christian Kast (6th)
Preliminary - Kast over Carter Grossman (Detroit Lakes) - 2:36 Fall
Quarterfinal - Kast over Joshua Beach (Moorhead) - 7-3 Dec.
Semifinal - Alex Chilton (Detroit Lakes) over Kast - 1:00 Fall
Cons. Semifinal - Owen Deal (Border West) over Kast - 11-6 Dec.
5th Place - Daan Bergmans (B-W) over Kast - 3-2 Dec.
JV 138 LBS - Daan Bergmans (5th)
Preliminary - Owen Deal (Border West) over Bergmans - 9-6 Dec.
Preliminary - Bergmans over Joshua Beach (Moorhead) - 0:54 Fall
Cons. Round 1 - Bergmans over Brooke Kritzeck (Park Rapids) - 4:11 Fall
Cons. Semifinal - Zach Ruhl (Detroit Lakes) over Bergmans - 3:07 Fall
5th Place - Bergmans over Kast (B-W) - 3-2 Dec.
JV 170 LBS - Rylan Davis
Quarterfinal - Charlie Novelli (Fargo Davies) over Davis - 8-0 MD
Cons. Round 1 - Brody Kapfer (Moorhead) over Davis - 0:27 Fall
JV 182 LBS - William Berge (6th)
Quarterfinal - Berge (B-W) received BYE
Semifinal - Jamari Humphrey (Fargo South) over Berge - 4-0 Dec.
Cons. Semifinal - Nathaniel Lembke (Detroit Lakes) over Berge - 0:13 Fall
KEY: Major Decision (MD), Decision (Dec.), Tech Fall (TF), Forfeit (FF), Sudden
Victory (SV), Consolation (Cons.), Breckenridge-Wahpeton (B-W).