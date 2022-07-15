It was a perfect evening for a swim meet Wednesday, July 6 at Island Park in Fargo, North Dakota. Our Breckenridge-Wahpeton athletes swam very well with many improved times, no disqualifications and several good places. As a team, we did extremely well with our backstrokes. It’s always harder outdoors to know where you’re at in that particular stroke, especially with the sun in your eyes.
Sydni Roberts grabbed first place in all three of her events, 50 backstroke, 50 breaststroke and 100 freestyle. Harvey Fixen placed first in 50 breaststroke and second in 50 backstroke with a new state-qualifying time there. Fixen also grabbed fifth in 50 freestyle. Mike Dozak picked up first place in 100 freestyle, second in 50 butterfly and 3rd in 50 freestyle, all time improvements.
Gabe Dozak improved in the 100 freestyle for third place and picked up fifth in 50 breaststroke and seventh in 50 freestyle. Maddy Beyer had a significant time drop in the 200 individual medley to place second, also earning second in 100 butterfly and fifth in 50 freestyle. Mariah Hought had a nice time drop in 50 backstroke to place fifth, also placing seventh in 50 breaststroke and eighth in 50 freestyle. CeCe Beyer placed third in 100 freestyle, seventh in 50 freestyle and eighth in 50 backstroke with big time improvements. Milo Selstedt picked up eighth in 100 freestyle and 12th with a nice improvement in 50 breaststroke.
The team hosted a fun home meet at Chahinkapa Park Pool on Wednesday, July 13. The meet was free and open to anyone who could safely swim the 25-yard distance across the pool.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.