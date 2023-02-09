B-W swimmers log 6 additional state-qualifying times

Several Breckenridge-Wahpeton athletes competed in West Fargo the weekend of Feb. 4-5. Although we are pushing longer yards at practice, we did see several time drops and achieved six new state-qualifying times. Top-16 placements are listed below.

Cecelia Beyer, 8, improved many times for seventh in the 100-meter freestyle, eighth in 25 butterfly, 12th in 50 backstroke, and 13th in both the 25 and 50 freestyle.



Tags