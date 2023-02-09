B-W swimmers log 6 additional state-qualifying times

Several Breckenridge-Wahpeton athletes competed in West Fargo the weekend of Feb. 4-5. Although we are pushing longer yards at practice, we did see several time drops and achieved six new state-qualifying times. Top-16 placements are listed below.
Cecelia Beyer, 8, improved many times for seventh in the 100-meter freestyle, eighth in 25 butterfly, 12th in 50 backstroke, and 13th in both the 25 and 50 freestyle.
Isla Burgr, 10, finished second in the 100 individual medley and the 50 and 100 breaststroke. She also took third in 100 freestyle with a nice time drop, 10th in 50 freestyle, 14th in 50 butterfly, 15th in 50 backstroke. Her 50 backstroke was a qualifying mark.
Mike Dozak, 9, improved his time times for third in 100 butterfly, ninth in 50 butterfly, 11th in 100 backstroke (-11 seconds), 13th in 100 freestyle and 16th in 50 freestyle.
Harvey Fixen, 10, improved his times for fifth in 100 breaststroke, sixth in 50 and 200 freestyle, seventh in 100 backstroke. Fixen qualified in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Milo Selstad, 12, improved all of his times, placing 14th in 50 breaststroke, 15th in 50 butterfly and 100 breaststroke, and 16th in 50 and 100 freestyle.
Gabe Dozak, 12, improved his 200 breaststroke for third place, also taking third in 50 breaststroke, fourth in 100 breaststroke, seventh in 200 freestyle, eighth in 100 freestyle, 12th in 50 freestyle, and 13th in 50 and 100 backstroke.
Natalie Gramm, 12, attempted 200 freestyle, placing third and qualifying, while also grabbing third in 100 backstroke, fourth in 200 individual medley, and sixth in 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 200 backstroke, with a qualifying time in the latter. Gramm also placed ninth in 50 butterfly and 11th in 50 breaststroke.
Linnea Burgr, 12, proves to excel in long distance with a significant improvement in 500 freestyle for ninth place. She also state-qualified her 50 freestyle in the relay.
Maddy Beyer, 15, also proves to excel in long distances, grabbing 12th in 500 freestyle and 13th in 200 breaststroke.
Elli Hendrickson, 14, came in strong to place ninth in 200 freestyle, 10th in 100 backstroke and 15th in 50 butterfly.
Sydni Roberts, 16, continues to hold her times for second in 100 backstroke, third in 50 freestyle and fourth in 50 butterfly.
Popi Miranowski, 17, was right on her times for third in 50 butterfly and third in 100 backstroke.
Our 11-12 age group state-qualified relay of Linnea Burgr, Gabe Dozak, Selstadt, and Gramm significantly improved to grab first in the medley and second in freestyle. Popi Miranowski, Beyer, Roberts and Hendrickson joined to place third in the medley.
Next up, the team with take a few swimmers to Moorhead on Sunday, Feb. 12.