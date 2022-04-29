Back in the Bois De groove

In previous years, a golf meet with temperatures hovering in the mid 30s would’ve been pushed to a later date. Not on Wednesday, April 27, as the Eastern Dakota Conference bundled up and hit a brisk Bois De Sioux Golf Course in Wahpeton to finally open the 2022 boys golf season.
Grand Forks Red River topped the field with a 324 team score, edging Fargo Davies (325), West Fargo Sheyenne (327), Fargo North (333) and Grand Forks Central (327). Wahpeton was on the opposite end, placing 11th with a tally of 456.
“There was no sulking or anything. We have to work to get better and that was the kids’ attitude. I’m pretty happy that’s the way they feel about it,” Wahpeton Head Coach Jeff Ralph said.
Bjorn Kubela led Wahpeton, shooting a team-low 108. He sank a pretty par on hole No. 8.
Fargo Shanley’s Jake Skarperud shot an impressive 72, despite chilling winds and flooded sand traps. Gabe Benson of Fargo Davies took second with a 74.
The meet was originally scheduled for Kings Walk in Grand Forks, but like most other courses, it remained unplayable. The drought conditions that met Bois De Sioux Superintendent Jake Richels in 2021 transitioned to heavy rains and snow this spring, but Richels and the “Bois De Boys” maintenance crew have done a wonderful job getting the course ready for high school teams to compete.
“The only comment I got from coaches and kids was ‘thanks for hosting’ and ‘the course is in really good shape.’ Give a lot of credit to Jake and Dustin (Harris) for letting us get out there and hog the course for three days in a row,” Ralph said.
Michael Petersen (111), Isaiah Bruechert (116), Aidan Bohn (121) and Garnett Anderson (123) rounded out the top five for Wahpeton. Rylan Solem shot a 140 in his first ever tournament.
