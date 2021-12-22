The Breckenridge Cowboys basketball team had too much skill, determination and support to continue its five-game losing streak. Something was bound to give.
Breckenridge broke through in a game to remember Tuesday, Dec. 21, beating Battle Lake, Minnesota, in double overtime by a score of 67-66. Gavin Pederson was fouled on a 30-foot shot as the first OT buzzer sounded. The Cowboys junior stepped to the line and drained three free throws with no time on the clock to force a second stanza.
“Coming right into it, I wasn’t that confident. I saw the first one go through and I started believing a little bit more,” Pederson said. “It felt super good. Especially being short-handed, playing all year without every one of our players. It was just another twist that we had to overcome.”
Even Breckenridge Head Coach Stevin Lipp, the school’s all-time single-game scoring leader, couldn’t imagine making three free throws with nobody in the lane, no time on the clock, trailing by three points.
“The coaches and I were talking about it and all four of us said the same thing, there’s no way I am tough enough to get up there and knock down three of those in a row,” Lipp said. “For Gavin to come and essentially save our tail on that … it was fun. He’s a kid that tries his best every single day to get better, so he’s the one guy who really deserved an opportunity like that to show that he really is a gamer, he really does have some competitive greatness.”
The home team was poised to win it in regulation, but Drew Johnson made a fadeaway three in the corner to beat the buzzer and force OT at 51-51. Johnson scored 22 points for the Battlers, including four triples at key points of the contest.
Jack Johnson was the equivalent of defensive dynamite for Breckenridge. The 5’8” point guard ripped the basketball away from a Battler rebounder and dipped under the hoop for a left-handed reverse layup to put Breckenridge up 49-46 with three minutes remaining in regulation. The senior swiped four steals vs. Park Christian last game and continued to suffocate the Battle Lake ball handlers, grabbing two steals and seven rebounds.
“He did a great job of speeding up their guards without fouling. Not only did he make a difference on the defensive end, but he found a way to make plays that you wouldn’t expect. You wouldn’t expect Jack Johnson to get a block off the backboard, but in the heat of the moment, guys with competitive greatness step up to the plate and find a way,” Lipp said.
With two minutes remaining in regulation, Jack sprinted from the right wing to block Bricker Bladow at the rim on what appeared to be a wide open layup. Jack also posted his best offensive game of the season with 13 points.
“Being as small as I am, it always feels amazing to block a shot. Especially because of my teammates’ reactions, it gets everyone hyped,” Jack said.
Just days ago, Lipp spoke of his team’s potential to provide offense at many positions. Breckenridge banded together Tuesday to establish threats inside and out. Gavin Snyder scored virtually every time he drove to the basket, finishing with a team-high 19 points, seven of which came during the two bonus periods. Dylan Bernotas also produced, scoring 14 and hitting a free throw which put the Cowboys up by three with eight seconds left in the second overtime.
“Gavin Snyder really spread his wings on the offensive end tonight and the kids really deserved to come away with this one, holy smokes did they grind and execute at the end,” Lipp said. “There were plenty of stretches where you thought we wouldn’t find a way. It just takes something like Dylan sneaking in there for an offensive rebound or Snyder slashing to the rim.”
Collin Roberts embodied the hustle role inside, taking hard contact on a number of no-calls that could have easily gone as charges. He seemed to corral every loose ball, none bigger than one directly underneath the Battlers’ basket with 20.4 seconds left in the second OT that gave Breckenridge possession leading 66-64.
Breckenridge played without its top two rebounders, Alex Sanchez and Cameron Nieto. Sanchez is also the Cowboys’ leading scorer at 13.4 points per game.
“For being down our two leading rebounders, we found guys that stepped up. That’s what hoops is all about. This won’t be the last time we see adversity this season,” Lipp said. “As long as the kids continue to have the right mindset about things, they’re going to continue to make plays.”
The road doesn’t get easier for Breckenridge (1-5), who heads to Moorhead, Minnesota, to play in the Spuds’ holiday tournament Monday, Dec. 27. The Class 1A Cowboys will be facing a field of Class 4A programs, beginning with Moorhead (2-5) at 8:15 p.m. Battle Lake (1-3) plays next in the Pelican Rapids Tournament Wednesday, Dec. 29.
“As a team, we recognize we’re not fully there yet. We still have plenty of stuff to grow on. After talking with the guys, that’s what they’re most excited about,” Lipp said. “Of course they are jacked up about getting a win, but they’re ready to get back in the gym tomorrow because they’re ready for the next one.”
