Back-to-back-to-back! NDSCS headed to DIII World Series

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. — NDSCS head coach Mike Oehlke runs a great program that produces great people. Camaraderie and culture have become the cornerstones of a Wildcats softball program that is headed to the NJCAA DIII World Series for a third straight season after toppling Anoka-Ramsey by scores of 6-1 and 12-4 in the Region XIII Championship series May 11-12.
Back-to-back Mon-Dak Conference MVP Katelyn Strauss (21-5) commanded the circle in both games. The UND signee allowed four earned runs across 12 innings, holding the Rams to seven hits while striking out 10.
Strauss, who ranks first in the nation with 269 strikeouts, wasn’t quite as prolific with her punchouts, but the NDSCS defense came ready to play, commiting only one error in total.
In Thursday’s championship opener, Science scored four runs in the third inning and two more in the sixth. Avery Martin doubled and Takiah Landes hit her team-leading 14th home run of the season.
Karissa Comer, Amanda Hiner and Shailyn Pachel added RBIs, while Grace Foster supplied a pair of important sacrifice bunts. Riley Tappy batted 2-for-3 with a run and Lara Dolezal scored twice.
NDSCS fell behind 3-0 in the championship-clinching game, before tying it up in the third inning and blowing it wide open with nine runs in the fourth. Hiner came through with a homer and Dolezal plated three runs in the contest.
Pachel (1-for-4, R, RBI), Martin (1-for-3, R, 2 RBIs), Comer (2-for-3, 2B, 2 R), Foster (2-for-3, R, RBI), Tappy (1-for-2, 2B, 2 R, RBI), Landes (1-for-3, 2 R) and Brianna Switzler (1-for-3, RBI) all contributed in the Region XIII title win.
NDSCS defeated St. Cloud Tech in the first round Thursday, 9-3, to set up the showdown with Anoka-Ramsey. Homers by Landes and Tappy highlighted the offensive effort, while Strauss completed 6.2 innings of two-hit softball, striking out 17 Cyclones in a signature performance.
The NJCAA DIII Softball World Series will take place May 24-27 at Carrier Park in Dewitt, New York. The Wildcats (31-13) enter the tournament as the No. 2-ranked team in the country.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.