Back-to-back-to-back! NDSCS headed to DIII World Series

The NDSCS Wildcats are headed back to New York for the third consecutive year.

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. — NDSCS head coach Mike Oehlke runs a great program that produces great people. Camaraderie and culture have become the cornerstones of a Wildcats softball program that is headed to the NJCAA DIII World Series for a third straight season after toppling Anoka-Ramsey by scores of 6-1 and 12-4 in the Region XIII Championship series May 11-12. 

NDSCS celebrates after winning the region.

Back-to-back Mon-Dak Conference MVP Katelyn Strauss (21-5) commanded the circle in both games. The UND signee allowed four earned runs across 12 innings, holding the Rams to seven hits while striking out 10.



