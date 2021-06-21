The Wahpeton Post 20 class B baseball team hosted Oakes Monday, June 21 for a doubleheader. Game one of the doubleheader was worse for Post 20 than expected. They fell 18-0, had nine errors and were no-hit in the four inning game.
Inning No. 1 went well for starting pitcher Dominic Anderson. The rest of his outing, not so much. Anderson lasted just another full inning, giving up 10 earned runs. His defense did not give him any help though as the nine errors were costly for Post 20.
“We need to play baseball the way we know how to play baseball,” Post 20 Head Coach Tom Thielen said. “We did hit, we made quite a few errors in the field. Oakes was ultimately able to capitalize off of every single one of those errors.”
Monday’s games were part of seven games in a six-day span.
“This was a disappointing loss, but I am proud of the fact that we didn’t let up,” Thielen said.
