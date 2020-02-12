Breckenridge-Wahpeton trailed Becker-Big Lake, Minnesota, 3-1 early on in the second period of their Saturday, Dec. 8 showdown with the Eagles spending a bulk of their time on the offensive. The Blades shook off the slow start and closed out the home game with five consecutive goals to take the 6-3 win. Five different Blades scored a goal in the victory.
“It was nice to see a couple different guys get on the score sheet. We had a couple different guys get in some nice positions and were able to capitalize on some opportunities,” BW coach Evan McCall said. “A couple of those guys that scored last night, to get them going is going to be big for us down the stretch. Hopefully it gives them some confidence and they’ll start putting a couple more in.”
The home team was out-shot 41-31, but that didn’t faze Hunter Wamre. The senior stopped 38 shots and carried his team early on.
“Hunter was the glue that kind of kept us together. He faced 15 shots in the first period and saved 14 of them. A couple of the saves he had no business making,” McCall said. “It was another night where Hunter put us in a situation where we could win the game and made some big saves down the stretch. It was another big night for him and that’s what you expect from your senior goaltender.”
Avery Rugland was the lone BW player to turn in a multi-goal showing. Both came at key moments as the senior got his team on the board in the first period and tied the game six minutes into the second.
“He’s a guy that plays really tough on the power play for us. He had two power-play goals. He plays down low in front of the net and he’s got a really good shot,” McCall said. “He’s a big, strong, physical kid and to see him put a couple in last night was good for him and good for us moving forward. He’s a kid that when he has a puck in a good situation he can normally bury it.”
Joining Rugland on the goal party were Isaac Wohlers, Brayden Wahl, Jesse Kruse and Jase Jensen. Tanner Barth and Jensen each had a pair of assists and Wohlers tallied one as well.
Next up for BW (14-9) is the regular season finale. They’ll host Morris-Benson Area, Minnesota, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.
