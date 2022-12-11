Banged-up Wildcats hang on for 66-63 win

The longtime pedigree of North Dakota State College of Science basketball has earned the program some exciting non-conference games. Earlier this season, Science hosted the only NJCAA DII scholarship program in Wisconsin, Bryant & Stratton. Saturday, Dec. 10, NDSCS hosted the only DII scholarship program in Minnesota, Dakota County Technical College. The Wildcats pulled out an exciting 66-63 victory over DCTC, surviving a furious comeback in the final minutes at Ed Werre Arena.
Freshman guard Agwa Nywesh led NDSCS with 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Detavius Frierson (14 points, six rebounds) and Noah Christensen (11 points, seven rebounds) also finished in double figures. Frierson took on a larger offensive role with leading scorer Micah Swallow (injury) sitting out, playing 32 minutes at multiple spots on the floor.
NDSCS was noticeably hobbled. With nearly three weeks off for holiday break, the Wildcats will look to get healthy and get back to blowing teams out.
“We have our leading scorer out, who got hurt in practice yesterday. It looked like (Kaleb) Larson got knocked on the head, Conal (Parnell) sprained his ankle and Nywesh sprained his ankle, so we weren’t 100%,” NDSCS Head Coach Stu Engen said. “I thought our grip could’ve been a little better here and there, but we played hard enough to get a chance to win the game. I’m not extremely proud of how we handled the last offensive and defensive possessions, but they did enough to earn it under tough circumstances.”
Frierson played an efficient game on offense and hit a big jumper at the shot clock buzzer late in the game. Frierson was 5-for-9 from the field and made all four of his free throws.
“He’s like Noah, he’s getting more healthy,” Engen said of Frierson. “He’s got leadership, he’s vocal, he plays multiple positions and he’s a really good defender.”
Christensen went 3-for-4 from the charity stripe in the final minutes of the game. He secured a critical offensive rebound and rose from the floor to score a tip-in between four Blue Knights, putting the Wildcats up 58-56 with four minutes remaining.
The sophomore from Breckenridge, Minnesota, has scored 10 or more points in three of his last four appearances, recording a pair of double-doubles during that span.
“My teammates are giving me good looks and coach is putting me in good situations,” Christensen said. “I’m trusting in the work I’ve put in throughout the years. I’m shooting it with confidence, playing kind of back to the way I usually do.”
Christensen has put a lingering leg issue in the back of his mind, learning to play through the pain. He began the season logging 10-15 minutes per game, but saw his minutes spike to 29 in Saturday’s contest.
“I’m just getting comfortable on it and kind of trying to forget about the pain,” Christensen said.
Devin Newsome scored seven points and showed off a nifty pull-up jumper. The freshman stepped into a big charge on defense with NDSCS leading by two points and time winding down. Kaleb Larson scored seven points and pulled down four rebounds. Conal Parnell tallied five points and five rebounds, burying a go-ahead three in the second half.
NDSCS, winners of four straight, heads into the holidays as leaders of the Mon-Dak Conference with a 12-2 record. The Wildcats return to the hardwood Thursday and Friday, Dec. 29-30, at the DCTC Classic in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.