Banged-up Wildcats hang on for 66-63 win
NDSCS freshman Detavius Frierson (24) uses a soft touch to sink a floater in the lane for the Wildcats.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

The longtime pedigree of North Dakota State College of Science basketball has earned the program some exciting non-conference games. Earlier this season, Science hosted the only NJCAA DII scholarship program in Wisconsin, Bryant & Stratton. Saturday, Dec. 10, NDSCS hosted the only DII scholarship program in Minnesota, Dakota County Technical College. The Wildcats pulled out an exciting 66-63 victory over DCTC, surviving a furious comeback in the final minutes at Ed Werre Arena.

NDSCS sophomore Agwa Nywesh makes a pass during Saturday's narrow victory vs. the Blue Knights at Ed Werre Arena. 

Freshman guard Agwa Nywesh led NDSCS with 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Detavius Frierson (14 points, six rebounds) and Noah Christensen (11 points, seven rebounds) also finished in double figures. Frierson took on a larger offensive role with leading scorer Micah Swallow (injury) sitting out, playing 32 minutes at multiple spots on the floor.

NDSCS sophomore Noah Christensen (5) is taking and making more shots as his sophomore season progresses. 


