Banner day for Storm girls at HOL Championship

Lucie Comstock carried the torch for Breckenridge-Wahpeton with an 11th-place finish at the Heart O’ Lakes Conference Championships in Hawley, Minn.

 Courtesy Melissa Mammenga

Breckenridge-Wahpeton formed a solid showing Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Heart O’ Lakes Conference Championships in Hawley, Minnesota. The Storm placed five runners at the HOL meet for the first time since becoming a cooperative in 2015.

Four runners made all-conference on the girls side. Lucie Comstock (21:17.20) finished 11th, Kiera Wiertzema (21:20.10) finished 12th, Jasmyn Benedict (21:42.60) placed 14th and Gracie Falck (22:07.70) rounded out the top 15.

Jasmyn Benedict is peaking at the right time heading into section playoffs for the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm.
Gracie Falck joins Comstock as a capable seventh grader who is shattering expectations on the varsity cross country course.
Addie King battled high winds to place 20th at the HOL Championships, fighting through wind burn on her face.


