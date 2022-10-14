Banner day for Storm girls at HOL Championship

Breckenridge-Wahpeton formed a solid showing Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Heart O’ Lakes Conference Championships in Hawley, Minnesota. The Storm placed five runners at the HOL meet for the first time since becoming a cooperative in 2015.
Four runners made all-conference on the girls side. Lucie Comstock (21:17.20) finished 11th, Kiera Wiertzema (21:20.10) finished 12th, Jasmyn Benedict (21:42.60) placed 14th and Gracie Falck (22:07.70) rounded out the top 15.
Benedict’s time marked a new personal record. Comstock, a seventh grader, continues to impress and compete with Wiertzema for the top spot on the Storm’s roster. Thursday’s medalist performance was Comstock’s highest varsity placing all season. She previously placed 12th at the Cardinal Invite on Oct. 3 and won the junior varsity race in the Storm’s home meet way back on Sept. 1. Falck also finished one spot ahead of her previous best at the Cardinal Invite.
Addie King (23:23.90) finished in 20th, followed by Aubrey Boesen (23:24.90) in 22nd and Alison Hoerer (23:25.50) in 25th. A total of 37 runners competed in the girls varsity event.
Girls team standings consisted of Perham (15), Hawley (61), Breckenridge-Wahpeton (65) and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (109).
On the boys side, Noah Berge (17:47.60) led the Storm once again in 12th place. He was the only all-conference runner. Eighth grader Troy Berndt (19:34.60) ran a good race, placing 29th. Jaxon Hill (20:24) finished 35th, Luke Baumgardner (28:48.40) was 38th and Jonathan Hill (20:59.50) rounded out the top 40. A total of 49 runners competed in the boys varsity event.
Boys team standings consisted of Perham (22), Hawley (72), Lake Park-Audubon (88), Pelican Rapids (98), Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (104), Breckenridge-Wahpeton (154) and Frazee (187).
