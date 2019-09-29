Barnesville, Minnesota, lived up to the hype when they came to Breckenridge on Friday, Sept. 27. The No. 2-ranked Trojans jumped out to a three-touchdown lead right away and never missed a beat on their way to a 62-16 victory over the Cowboys.
“They’re very good. They talk the talk and they walk the walk,” Breckenridge coach Chad Fredericksen said. “My hats off to Barnesville. They took it to us all night long and we seemed to be playing back on our heels. That’s a credit to them.”
Coming into the game, Breck knew they had to contain quarterback Adam Tonsfeldt. The speedster put his elusiveness on display for a trio of rushing touchdowns while also throwing a pair of TD passes in the first half, giving his team a 41-0 lead heading into the locker room. Tonsfeldt ran for 171 yards on only seven carries.
Breckenridge came out with their first scoring drive at the start of the third quarter. Jacob Vizenor made a big return to set up a 14-yard scoring hookup from Cooper Yaggie to Jase Jensen.
“We just wanted to have some pride,” Fredericksen said. “It’s Cowboy football and we didn’t come out and play the way we should’ve in the first half. We tried to come out in the second half.”
Barnesville took the momentum right back on the ensuing kickoff. Hunter Zenzen scooped the onside kick attempt and took it to the house. Since the Trojans’ offense and special teams had touchdowns, it was fitting they completed the trifecta with a scoop and score later in the game.
“I tell you what, when the ball’s not bouncing your way, it’s not bouncing your way. Whatever happened with our kickoff on the return there, everything just kind of rolled the wrong way for Breck,” Fredericksen said. “We’re not going to say woe is me, we just need to snap back next week and come in on Monday and do our best going forward.”
Both teams subbed in their backup units and the Cowboy reserves came up with multiple big plays. Gus Hasbargen recovered a fumble, Griffin Busse broke free for a 32-yard run and Alex Sanchez capped off the drive with his first career touchdown from a yard out.
“That’s fun. I’m really happy for them,” Fredericksen said. “It was good to see Gus Hasbargen get on that fumble. He picked it out of midair and then kind of fumbled it around, so that was fun. That was probably the highlight of the night for us.”
Next up for Breck (2-3) is their homecoming game at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 against the Hawley, Minnesota, Nuggets.
“Hawley’s going to be a good foe for us,” Fredericksen said. “We’ve got to get healthy. We’ve got a lot of guys nicked up now. We’ve just got to snap back and we’ve got to get our heads back in and play our best football.”
Breckenridge Stat Leaders
Passing
Cooper Yaggie- 2-10 25 yds, TD
Rushing
Jack Aigner- 8 carries, 59 yds
Griffin Busse- 2 carries, 37 yds
Daniel Erlandson- 4 carries, 25 yds
Alex Sanchez- 1 carry, 1 yd, TD
Receiving
Jase Jensen- 1 catch, 14 yds, TD
Emmit Vig- 1 catch, 11 yds
Defense
Gus Hasbargen- FR
