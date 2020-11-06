Barnesville takes down Breckenridge for first loss of the season

Breckenridge football hosted Barnesville for their home opener and fell 44-22 for their first loss of the season.
Breckenridge drove down the field on their second drive as Breckenridge quarterback Cooper Yaggie threw a touchdown to Dylan Bertonan to go up 6-0. Next drive, Barnesville goes down the field for a touchdown to tie the game at six.
Breckenridge got a one-yard touchdown run by Daniel Erlandson to go up 14-6 in the middle of the second quarter. Breckenridge had two fumbles, one towards the end of the first half, and one to open up the second half. Immediately after the second fumble, Barnesville caught a 67-yard touchdown reception to tie the game at 14. After a Breckenridge punt, Barnesville went down the field for another touchdown to put the Trojans up 22-14.
Cooper Yaggie had himself a day passing the ball and even had a 20-yard touchdown run to end the third quarter.
Fourth quarter started with a 22-22 ball game. Barnesville catches a 44-yard touchdown pass and went up 29-22 to start the 4th. Barnesville added two more touchdowns to put the game out of reach.
Breckenridge plays their final game of the regular season on Wednesday, Nov. 11 against Staples-Motley with kickoff at 6 p.m. Breckenridge is banged up as multiple players left the game Friday night with injuries. They'll have to prepare on just four days rest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.