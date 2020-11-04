Battle of the undefeated square off Friday night

On Friday, Nov. 6, Breckenridge football will battle Barnesville for their first home game of the season with kickoff at 7 p.m. This will also will be the team's Homecoming game.
Last season, Breckenridge fell to Barnesville 62-14 as that was one of eight games that they won last season. Barnesville finished with an 8-0 record in the regular season and won the section 8AA championship. They lost in the semifinals of the class 2A state tournament. Even though that was last season, it has been the same story for Barnesville so far. They have allowed 12 points so far through their four wins so far this season, while Breckenridge has allowed 38 points total.
Breckenridge will have a tough task Friday without Chris Nieto, who suffered a lower-body injury on Saturday, Oct. 31 against Royalton. Jacob Vizenor stepped up for the Cowboys with three touchdowns on all three of his carries. Both teams on both offense and defense have incredible numbers so far for the season, but for right now for the players and coaches, that is irrelevant when it comes down to the bigger picture for both teams which is section championships at the end of the season.
This week's game for Breckenridge is a big test to see whether they can compete for the section championship. Both teams have basically had no competition so far this season and this will be a good point for both to see where their teams are at with just two games remaining in the regular season.
Breckenridge looks to avenge their loss last season to Barnesville and become the team to beat in the Midwest division of the Minnesota State High School League.
